STEAM activity, youth book club among events planned at Alliance library

ALLIANCE – On Tuesday, April 19 from 4-5 p.m., a STEAM activity featuring science and nature in honor of Earth Day will be held for grades K-5. STEAM activities focus on Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Mathematics. This event will include youth microscopes with nature slides, an interactive game called “Brain Box Science & Nature,” rubber stamps and math activities and will take place in the community room.

On Tuesday, April 26 from 4:30-5:30 p.m., a youth book club discussion of “Hello, Universe” by Erin Entrada Kelly will be held for grades 3-6 in our community room. Books are available for check out at the circulation desk with a $1 ILL fee.

For more information, please contact Cynthia Horn, children’s and youth services librarian at 308-762-1387.

