Steam engine to roll through Wyoming, Nebraska
Steam engine to roll through Wyoming, Nebraska

The restored No. 4014 is the only operational Big Boy left. 

KIMBALL — Union Pacific’s Big Boy No. 4014 will depart Cheyenne, Wyoming, Thursday, Aug. 5, traveling through Arkansas, Colorado, Kansas, Illinois, Louisiana, Missouri, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Texas and Wyoming. Along the way, the Big Boy will be on display in a number of cities during the tour, including on Monday, Sept. 6 in Denver, Colorado.

Parking at overnight stops and display locations is limited. Please utilize available parking facilities surrounding these locations.

Following the Denver stop on Labor Day weekend, the Big Boy and its crew will return to Cheyenne.

As it travels it’s route, people can observe the steam engine at the following locations and times:

— Pine Bluffs, Wyo., Main Street Crossing, Arrival 9:45 a.m., Depart 10:30 a.m.

— Kimball, E. First Street & S. Walnut Street, Arrival 11:30 a.m., Depart 12:15 p.m. During the Kimball stop, people can watch the crew change the Wyoming flag to the Nebraska flag.

— Sidney, 10th and Hickory Streets, Arrival 2 p.m., Depart Aug. 6, 8 a.m.

It’s been two years since the Big Boy has traveled the rails. Visit https://www.up.com/heritage/steam/schedule/index.htm for more details about the Big Boy 2021 Tour and its route.

