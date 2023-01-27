 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured top story

STEM Club makes math and science fun

  • 0
012823-ssh-new-geilstem-1.jpg

Kirby Schanaman (left) and Seed Flood (right) use common materials to create an insulated cup during a STEM Club meeting. After the experiment, the students learned that air is actually the best insulator and why that is.

Geil Elementary School’s STEM Club is helping kids discover and fuel a passion for math, science, and technology.

STEM Club, which is exclusive to fourth and fifth grade students at Geil, is now in its fourth year of maxed out membership, a testament to the after-school program’s popularity among students. The club’s programming is run by 4-H educator Nathan Rice, who handles several educational programs in Scotts Bluff, Kimball and Banner counties.

“It’s actually the first program I ever did in my role,” said Rice. “They came to me and said they wanted to host a STEM Club, and since then we’ve done it every year.”

012823-ssh-new-geilstem-2.jpg

Jayden Tenbear (left) and Mason Fulk (right) use common materials to create an insulated cup during a STEM Club meeting. After the experiment, the students learned that air is actually the best insulator and why that is.

The club’s most recent meeting on Thursday, Jan. 26, was focused on the subject of thermodynamics, featuring activities that helped make the high-level material very accessible and interesting to kids.

People are also reading…

“Today, we did a two-part experiment,” Rice explained. “The first part was that we had them develop a cup that would insulate their water.”

Using common household supplies like tin foil, bubble wrap, plastic wrap, and cotton balls, the students worked in pairs to construct a cup that they thought would keep water cold. Rice then filled the cups with water and let them sit for the rest of the meeting.

“Then we measured the temperatures to see which one insulated the best. But while we were waiting, we tried to calculate the energy that was lost out of dryer heat vents every year, and it turned out to be a really big number,” said Rice.

012823-ssh-new-geilstem-3.jpg

Nikky Le (left) and Callie Woodral (right) use common materials to create an insulated cup during a STEM Club meeting. After the experiment, the students learned that air is actually the best insulator and why that is.

The students eagerly tackled some very complicated math during this second exercise. For example, they calculated that 90% of the approximately 131.2 million homes in the United States have dryers installed. Under the assumption that each of those households runs 1.5 loads of laundry per day, that figure resulted in 64.6 million loads of laundry per year. They then calculated how much energy was lost by expelling the residual heat out into the atmosphere, a staggeringly large number.

“The lesson was about heat transfer, about how heat is moved between molecules,” said Rice. “The purpose of doing the calculations was to show them that units are important, and also to show them that a lot of information is online. You can get a pretty good estimate of the physics and the science behind things by looking up information.”

Rice said that a STEM Club like Geil’s is important because it helps students develop a passion for the subject matter at a young age.

012823-ssh-new-geilstem-5.jpg

Geil fifth grade teacher Crystal Venable and 4H educator Nathan Rice take the temperature of water held in the STEM Club’s insulated cups to find out whose design functioned the best.

“It gives them a spark that helps them get past being scared of it and past thinking that it’s boring,” he said. “This is when people decide what they’re passionate about. If you can find a passion when you’re younger, it will most likely carry through the rest of your life.”

Fifth grade teacher Crystal Venable said there’s a visible difference between students’ reactions to STEM lessons in the classroom and during club time, a lot of which can be credited to Rice and the way he makes learning fun.

“We get to be way more hands-on here,” said Venable. “Mr. Rice brings an element of energy that encourages them to be hands-on, and he’s always saying, ‘We can do this, it’s OK.’”

012823-ssh-new-geilstem-4.jpg

4H educator Nathan Rice has been running the STEM Club at Geil for four years, sharing his contagious enthusiasm for math, science, and technology with students.

Other subjects the STEM Club will tackle this year include computers, drones, hatching chicks, and rocketry, all of which will include lots of hands-on activities for the kids to get excited about.

0 Comments

Tags

Submit Your News

We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Fletcher Halfaker is a reporter with the Star-Herald. He can be reached at fletcher.halfaker@starherald.com. 

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Breaking News