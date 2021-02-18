Stinner schools constituents on university, prison bills

Rebuild the university or rebuild the prison? That’s one of the quandaries Sen. John Stinner addressed during his regular constituency call.
Stinner told the gathered consultants that one of his priority bills — which would give the University of Nebraska a path to catch up on $800 million of maintenance — was moving through the legislature. On the other hand, Stinner said Gov. Pete Ricketts’ proposed prison was “a big decision” that he didn’t want to rush.
The call, a twice-a-month event put on by the Scottsbluff/Gering United Chamber of Commerce, comes as Stinner leads his budget-setting Appropriations Committee through another year impacted by COVID-19.
“We don’t have a whole lot of interaction with our fellow senators,” Stinner said, reflecting on the COVID-19 protocols that reduce in-person contact at the Unicameral. “We have to read in the paper, basically, what’s going on in other committees.”
Despite the limitations, one of his signature bills for the year, LB 588, is making progress.
If passed, LB 588 would create a path to pay hundreds of millions of dollars of piled-up maintenance projects at NU.
Until now, NU has been taking care of much of the non-critical maintenance on a patchwork basis, Stinner said. When they needed money for updating or fixing a maintenance problem, Stinner said that NU officals would appear before the Appropriations Committee and ask for bonding.
Otherwise, the state’s premier university system has been differing from paying for and completing maintenance.
NU has about $800 million in deferred maintenance — or maintenance that’s been postponed to save money — according to a news release from NU officials. Stinner said that the $800 million in maintenance is something NU sees as critical and needs to be addressed in the next five or six years.
Stinner said NU has about $300 million to $400 million that needs to be paid for “right off the bat.”
“So I’ve been in meetings with them and I’ve penciled out for them a long-term solution,” he said on the call. “A lot of that work was instilled in LB 588.”
A fiscal note from the Legislative Fiscal Office found that the bill would cost the state $5 million.
Stinner said NU officials also agreed to create a deprecation fund, setting aside money to fund future projects.
“They’re going to have a fund that they can utilize over the long-term. And if they’re willing to fund depreciation in that fashion, then they should have something long-term that basically eliminates the prospect of having to come back and do bond issue after bond issue,” he said.
LB 588 had a committee hearing but has yet to see any vote on whether it’ll advance to the full senate.
Stinner also used the call to address Ricketts’ $230 million proposal for a new prison. If built, the prison would effectively replace the state prison in Lincoln.
Stinner, who said during the constituency call two weeks ago that he needed to see more details about the prison before coming to any conclusions, discussed some of the specifics he’s learned, such as the addition of 1,600 new beds.
“This is a big decision,” Stinner said. “And I take big decisions that have long-term implications very seriously. I think the entire legislature does.”
The new prison proposal comes at the behest of the governor and with the recommendation of the corrections department. Still, Stinner said, he has some hesitations.
“I think we need to have some more folks at the table that have expertise in this area,” he said.
Stinner said he wanted to examine different options before moving ahead with funding the prison.
“We all know we have to do something with the overcrowding situation,” Stinner said. “But it’s a big ask. And it’s a long-term situation that will command a lot of taxpayer dollars.”
So far in the 107th Legislative session, Stinner has mostly sat on the committee side of the hearing room. On Friday, he’ll be in the hot seat.
On Friday, Stinner will present several of his bills to the Appropriations Committee. Those bills include funding for early childhood and endowments for various art programs across the state.