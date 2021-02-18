Stinner schools constituents on university, prison bills

Otherwise, the state’s premier university system has been differing from paying for and completing maintenance.

NU has about $800 million in deferred maintenance — or maintenance that’s been postponed to save money — according to a news release from NU officials. Stinner said that the $800 million in maintenance is something NU sees as critical and needs to be addressed in the next five or six years.

Stinner said NU has about $300 million to $400 million that needs to be paid for “right off the bat.”

“So I’ve been in meetings with them and I’ve penciled out for them a long-term solution,” he said on the call. “A lot of that work was instilled in LB 588.”

A fiscal note from the Legislative Fiscal Office found that the bill would cost the state $5 million.

Stinner said NU officials also agreed to create a deprecation fund, setting aside money to fund future projects.

“They’re going to have a fund that they can utilize over the long-term. And if they’re willing to fund depreciation in that fashion, then they should have something long-term that basically eliminates the prospect of having to come back and do bond issue after bond issue,” he said.