Stop order stirs social media rumors regarding Walmart

Rumors posted online created confusion that the Scottsbluff Walmart would be shutting down for the day, would lose power, and that the roof had collapsed.

The Star-Herald confirmed that none of those claims were true; the roof of Walmart remains intact, the store has electricity, and Walmart will remain open at its regular operating hours.

“We’ve addressed this issue and our store will remain open. We apologize for any confusion and inconvenience this may have caused our customers,” Casey Staheli, senior manager of national media relations, told the Star-Herald on Monday.

The rumors stemmed from a condemnation order and stop-work order issued and revoked on Friday after permits for recently installed LED lights were unable to be located by an inspector.

Without the proper permits and licenses from contractors, the inspector has to order the electricity to the building to be disconnected and cease operations, according to the State Electrical Act.

“I do have a permit, now,” Bruce Hoffman, the District 1 state electrical inspector, told the Star-Herald on Monday.

District 1 covers the entirety of the Panhandle.