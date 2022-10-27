Stop planned in Scottsbluff for Statewide listening tour on services provided to disabled

​Lincoln, Neb. – Tony Green, Director of the Division of Developmental Disabilities (DDD) with the Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) has announced his annual statewide “Let's Talk" Town Hall Listening Tour starting in November. He plans to visit seven locations throughout the state of Nebraska. This tour is designed to gain stakeholder input on services provided by the Division and provide updates on future initiatives.

“Nearly 12,000 Nebraskans who are aging and/or experiencing a disability are receiving long-term support through one of our Waiver programs," Green said. “This is an opportunity to hear what's working well, and where there are opportunities for enhancements to our services and supports."

Any individual who would like to learn more about the Home and Community-Based Service Waivers for the developmentally disabled, aged and disabled, traumatic brain injury, or pending family support waiver, is encouraged to attend.

An in-person “Let's Talk" Town Halls in Scottsbluff will take place Monday, Nov. 7, Scottsbluff: 6 – 8 p.m. MT. John Harms Center, Room A108C/D, 2620 College Park.

he Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services is announcing an additional date to the “Let’s Talk” Listening Tour. This session will be held virtually.

A virtual “Let’s Talk” session will take place Wednesday, Nov. 30, 6–8 p.m. CT.

The session will be hosted via WebEx. Please use this link to join: https://bit.ly/3stzqTD and participants can listen via phone at 408-418-9388, meeting number 2494 445 9723.