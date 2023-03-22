The UNL Opera is hoping to create new fans, young and old, of musical theater with its Saturday, March 25 performance of Giuseppe Verdi’s, “La Traviata,” at the Midwest Theater.

It will be the first time that the UNL Opera has performed in Scottsbluff, made possible by a vision of UNL Opera director William Shomos to bring performances to rural communities where live opera isn’t a regular occurrence. The performance will be held at 7 p.m.

Doors are set to open at 5:45 p.m. and people will have plenty to enjoy pre-show, with a director’s chat from Shomos at 6:30 p.m. In the lobby, students in the Scottsbluff High School string program, directed by Ashley Aulick Hillman, will play select pieces. Students are planning on performing Beethoven’s “Fidelio,” Samson and Delilah’s “Bacchanale,” Rossini’s “The Barber of Seville” and Vivaldi’s “Concerto Grosso in D minor.”

The opera itself promises to be the pièce de résistance as it marries the classic opera with modern digital features, UNL Opera director Suna Gunther and her husband, Thom Gunther, told the Star-Herald.

An opera performer herself, Suna is undertaking her first time directing an opera with “La Traviata.” Thom, a guest artist with the UNL Opera, is reprising a role he has previously performed, Giorgio Germont, the father of one of the lead characters, Alfredo Germont.

The mission of the UNL Opera touring program, which had its first season in 2016, is to bring opera to communities like North Platte, McCook and Scottsbluff. When Suna and Thom were asked why people should take the chance to see the opera, Suna said she believes everyone should experience it, at least once. With universal themes common to opera, everyone is bound to find something that they relate to and that captures them.

“I think one of the reasons is that timelessness of the messages and the way that music (brings that to life), especially in this raw music form,” she said. “We don’t have any amplification that is helping out our sound. We don’t have anything that is kind of boosting the orchestra.

“It’s all kind of just raw, unfiltered music that is delivering these emotions that are deeper than anything that we could say with just words. The poetry of the texts are really, really beautiful, but when you add the musical element to it, it really gets directly to our visceral emotions in a way that just music, or just text, doesn’t always. I think that opera is such an amazing blend of so many different art forms.”

“I think that’s what really fascinating about opera in general is that it’s really designed to be the ultimate art form and to bring all these art forms together to tell a story,” Thom said, noting that there are artists who work on designing the backgrounds, singers, instrumentalists, backstage crew and production teams bringing all the different pieces for the performance. “I think one of the things that makes it so great is that because the stores are universal, they are allegorical in the sense that opera is usually about love, it’s about loss or there’s some sort of conflict.”

That is particularly true with “La Traviata,” one of the world’s best-known operas. People are bound to be familiar with songs from the opera, which have been featured in cartoons and other works, including as the opera that Julia Roberts and Richard Gere’s character attend in the film, “Pretty Woman.” In fact, “La Traviata,” Giuseppe Verdi’s story of a scandalous relationship between Violetta, a courtesan, and a wealthy young man, Alfredo Germont, serves as inspiration for the film and another familiar work, “Moulin Rouge.”

And, if you are nervous about attending the opera because it is in Italian, you needn’t be. Subtitles will be displayed behind the singers on a digital screen. Anyone who has visited an immersion art display will appreciate the marrying of digital media and the opera, which Suna said is made possible in collaboration with the emerging media department at UNL.

Digital media helps to not only make the opera understandable for the audience, but is also helping to add to the opera. The UNL Opera directors and performers worked with the media department to film elements using a green screen, which has helped to supplement the story, the settings and other pieces.

“We decided to put this in a more traditional setting, so it will all kind of look like we’re in the 1880s,” Suna said, explaining the setting of the opera. “But, I think that having those kind of animated elements from time to time, allows us to use our imagination in different ways. For example, there is this really beautiful, orchestral prelude at the beginning of a couple of acts where the music reminds you of different moments in the show.”

In another piece, she said, they pre-recorded actors, creating a nightmare sequence that lead character, Violetta, has. “I think pieces like that, with the music, give a little extra context in some places that allows us to make those connections between what we’re seeing and what we’re feeling, even more.”

Most frequently, when visiting with people who have seen opera for the first time, Thom said audience members express amazement at the “craft of singing.”

“It’s an art,” he said. “And, in opera, it’s terribly difficult to do. It’s taking something that is already difficult, in the nature of telling a story, and then telling it through a medium, that seems — I’m not saying we are — but superhuman. … I’ve had many people who come to an opera for the first time, and they’re like, ‘Holy cow, I didn’t know humans can make that kind of sound.’ I mean, truly, it’s incredible.”

Saturday’s performance is free, being billed as a gift to the community. The UNL Opera’s visit to Scottsbluff is made possible by UNL Friends of the Opera and funds generously donated by James C. and Rhonda Seacrest family to establish and support the Tour Nebraska Opera Fund, bringing live operas throughout the state. Gering residents Rita Stinner and her husband, former state Sen. John Stinner, have been cited as being instrumental in bringing the opera to Scottsbluff. Rita Stinner is a member of the Friends of the Opera board.

While in Scottsbluff, the UNL Opera will perform and work with students at Gering Junior High School. Performers with UNL Opera will also give special presentations during a private reception being held at the Midwest Theater on Friday, March 24.