GERING — Inclement weather that hit the area Friday night led to the Robidoux Rendezvous gravel bike ride being canceled Saturday morning due to course safety concerns.

A post on the Western Nebraska Bicycling Club’s Facebook page announced the decision and noted that, “power lines are down though the area, and much of the route is washed out.”

“A little bit of mud here and there is not a big deal. Giant washouts are another story,” Robidoux race director Aaron Raines said at Five Rocks Amphitheater where the event was to have started. “That’s why we were out at 4 a.m. this morning, driving course and checking things out. That’s when the logic started turning and we just had to make the call. The reality is safety first,” Raines said. “That goes for our riders, that goes for (race organizers) that goes for volunteers and it goes for emergency responders.”

The multiple storm systems that hit the area Friday night prompted discussions about the cancelation but Raines said a final decision was made around 5 a.m. Saturday and communications were sent out about a half-hour later.

“We were on the fence (Friday night),” Raines said. “The coin hadn’t fallen either heads or tails, we were right in the middle. We wanted to wait until this morning and see what everything looked like when we could get out and check (the course) out.”

Raines said the thought of postponing the race a day was briefly considered.

“The reality is that we don’t necessarily have law enforcement support (on Sunday) and we don’t have our volunteers,” Raines said. “A lot of folks don’t have lodging for tonight. They were going to race, hang out and then boogie home. That option was off the table pretty quick. Really the only thing that we could have done was re-route this morning. (But) while we can make a rain route, we can’t make a power line route. We don’t know what roads, what power lines are affected. Between 4 a.m. and 7:30, it’s really hard to make an entirely new race with signage and GPS routes.”

It’s not the first time the weather has impacted the Robidoux. Snowfall led to a shortened race in 2017, and the next year the race was canceled due to heavy rainfall. The event also was not held three years ago due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We’ve dealt with it all,” Raines said. “We’re actually fortunate in that. We have that logic process in place and know when to pull the plug.”

Roughly 400 individuals had registered for either the 25, 47, 67 or 100 mile course. That included Garth Wadsworth, who had left Rapid City, South Dakota, at 3 a.m. Saturday morning and planned to ride the 67-mile course in his inaugural Rendezvous race. He found out that the event was canceled about 10 minutes before he arrived at Five Rocks.

“Bit of a bummer,” he said as he added air to one of his bike tires. “But figured still stop by, grab a swag bag … and see if anybody else was around and if they still wanted to go out for a ride.”

Kira Maicke, of Salt Lake City, Utah, also had planned on riding the 67-mile course with her boyfriend after she competed in the 100-mile event last year in her first Rendezvous.

The first clue that the ride might not happen this year was when her boyfriend showed her a handful of the sizable hail that fell during the storms.

“It was like, ‘Well at least my car windows aren’t shattered.’,” Maicke said. “That was a good thing, but I did think (the storms) might wash out the roads too.”

This year, organizers hoped to use the Robidoux Rendezvous to help prepare volunteers and others for the upcoming USA Cycling Gravel Nationals in September. Some potential competitors were also expected to be coming to be familiar with the area as they prepare.

James Emeric, the national events coordinator for USA Cycling, was on hand this week to just observe the preparations going into the Robidoux weekend and also the race day itself.