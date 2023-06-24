Officials with The Robidoux Rendezvous have advised that the gravel race as been canceled.

The Rendezvous was scheduled to begin earlier this morning. However, due to storms that came through the area on Friday night, power lines are reportedly down throughout the area and much of the route has been washed out, according to a post on the Western Bicycling Club Facebook page.

This year, organizers hoped to use the Robidoux Rendezvous to help prepare volunteers and others for the upcoming USA Cycling Gravel Nationals in September. Some potential competitors were also expected to be coming to be familiar with the area as they prepare.

