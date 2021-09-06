 Skip to main content
Story Time begins at the Alliance Public Library
ALLIANCE — Story Time at the Alliance Public Library for ages 3-6 begins on Tuesday, Sept. 7 in the new Children’s Room.

Story Time is offered weekly on Tuesdays at 10 a.m. and Thursdays at 1 p.m. for about 45 minutes each session. Activities include several stories, puppets, birthdays, music and crafts. Themes include “Hugs for Grandparents” on Sept. 7 and 9, “Terrific Teddy Bears” on Sept. 14 and 16 with special guest, Kevin Horn, “Police Stars” on Sept. 21 and 23 and “Amazing Apples” on Sept. 28 and 30. Registration forms are available at the Circulation Desk.

You can also help grow our Children’s Room by purchasing an autumn leaf for $1 to place on the Children’s Tree in the hallway, a continuation of the Children’s Garden, which has blossomed throughout summer in many colorful ways. Library staff invite you to come and see what is new at the Alliance Public Library, including the Children’s Room and Adult Meeting Room, as well as recent releases of books and movies to expand its amazing library collection.

Explore the Alliance Public Library Facebook page and website for more information or contact Cynthia Horn, Children’s and Youth Services Librarian at 762-1387.

