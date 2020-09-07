Storytime heads outside at Scottsbluff library

The Lied Scottsbluff Public Library will begin its weekly Preschool Storytimes beginning Thursday, Sep. 10, with a twist. Due to COVID-19 safety measures, Storytime will take place outside in the park in front of the library.
The library has been offering storytime for over 45 years, but this will be the first time it will take place outdoors. Children’s Librarian Deb Carlson said they wanted to see the kids in person, but they wanted to do it safely.
“We’re just so excited, because we haven’t seen them since March,” she said. “The joy of preschool storytime is truly one of the highlights.”
Along with moving storytime outside, Carlson said they will also be encouraging the children to wear face masks and social distance. Teen Librarian and Children’s Assistant Mackenzie Watson said they bought little foam mats that will be placed six feet apart prior to the children’s arrival for the children to sit on during storytime.
Storytime sessions include books, songs, puppets, guests and a variety of other activities. Each week will have a theme, and the first week’s theme is dragons. They will discuss all things dragon and will get to take home two plastic dragon characters. Those children who check out a library book or other materials after storytime will also receive dragon egg slime for them to keep.
“We hope to get the kids ‘fired up’ with dragons,” said Watson, pun intended. “I’m just looking forward to seeing our kids again and hopefully, getting people back into the library.”
“Since we closed for COVID we haven’t seen a lot of our families and it’s been difficult not having those connections,” Library Director Erin Aschenbrenner in a press release said. “There will be some touch-and-go — we’re doing all this for the first time too — but the overall joy of finding ways to have programming again is worth every minute of planning.”
Carlson said she plans to do storytime outdoors for as long as the weather cooperates. For this reason, along with all the uncertainties surrounding COVID-19, the library will keep the community updated about changes to the storytime schedule on its Facebook page.
“At this point, our plan is to have storytimes outside for as many weeks as weather will allow,” Carlson said in a press release. “The only thing is that with the constantly changing health concerns due to COVID-19, we will make decisions on a week to week basis.”
Storytime programming is geared to children ages 2- to 6-years-old, but parents are encouraged to determine their own children’s readiness and development.
Storytime is scheduled to take place every Thursday from 10 to 10:30 a.m. and 6:15 to 6:45 p.m. Pre-registration is not required and newcomers are always welcome. For more information or weekly updates, call the library at 308-630-6250 or “like” the library’s Facebook page.
