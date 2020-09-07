Storytime heads outside at Scottsbluff library

The Lied Scottsbluff Public Library will begin its weekly Preschool Storytimes beginning Thursday, Sep. 10, with a twist. Due to COVID-19 safety measures, Storytime will take place outside in the park in front of the library.

The library has been offering storytime for over 45 years, but this will be the first time it will take place outdoors. Children’s Librarian Deb Carlson said they wanted to see the kids in person, but they wanted to do it safely.

“We’re just so excited, because we haven’t seen them since March,” she said. “The joy of preschool storytime is truly one of the highlights.”

Along with moving storytime outside, Carlson said they will also be encouraging the children to wear face masks and social distance. Teen Librarian and Children’s Assistant Mackenzie Watson said they bought little foam mats that will be placed six feet apart prior to the children’s arrival for the children to sit on during storytime.

Storytime sessions include books, songs, puppets, guests and a variety of other activities. Each week will have a theme, and the first week’s theme is dragons. They will discuss all things dragon and will get to take home two plastic dragon characters. Those children who check out a library book or other materials after storytime will also receive dragon egg slime for them to keep.

“We hope to get the kids ‘fired up’ with dragons,” said Watson, pun intended. “I’m just looking forward to seeing our kids again and hopefully, getting people back into the library.”