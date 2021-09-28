Storywalk grant helps towns in Goshen County

Torrington, Wyo. — The Goshen County Library has been working with the towns in Goshen County to install StoryWalk® structures in each town. StoryWalk® is a series of signs featuring sequential spreads from a children’s picture book. The City of Torrington installed one along the walking path in the summer of 2020. The Town of Lingle installed one at Whipple Park in the summer of 2021. Structures are now being welded by high school classes at Lingle Fort Laramie and Southeast for the towns of Fort Laramie and Yoder, with hopes of installation this fall. The town of LaGrange has not committed to the StoryWalk®. The library will soon be able to complete these structures, due in part to a grant received from the Wyoming Community Foundation Competitive Grant funds.
The Goshen County Library serves Goshen County with dedicated sections for children, youth, young adult and adult fiction and nonfiction. The library also provides free technology and technological support, including laptops and hot spots. The Goshen County Library has worked to expand its reach and visibility into the community and believes funds received will strengthen the work being done.
“Research shows that when children read for pleasure and find pleasure in reading, it allows them to experience other people, other worlds and new ideas. We also know that families that read together raise children who read as adults,” Library Board President, Ellen Creagar, said. “We saw families exploring the outdoors together during the pandemic and getting out to read the StoryWalk® in town is a fun, healthy and positive activity. We are so excited to have received funding to ensure that all our Goshen County towns have a StoryWalk®.”
To learn more about the Goshen County Library’s StoryWalk® or to donate, visit https://www.goshencountylibrary.org or contact the Library at 307-532-3411, 2001 East A St.