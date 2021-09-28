Storywalk grant helps towns in Goshen County

Torrington, Wyo. — The Goshen County Library has been working with the towns in Goshen County to install StoryWalk® structures in each town. StoryWalk® is a series of signs featuring sequential spreads from a children’s picture book. The City of Torrington installed one along the walking path in the summer of 2020. The Town of Lingle installed one at Whipple Park in the summer of 2021. Structures are now being welded by high school classes at Lingle Fort Laramie and Southeast for the towns of Fort Laramie and Yoder, with hopes of installation this fall. The town of LaGrange has not committed to the StoryWalk®. The library will soon be able to complete these structures, due in part to a grant received from the Wyoming Community Foundation Competitive Grant funds.

The Goshen County Library serves Goshen County with dedicated sections for children, youth, young adult and adult fiction and nonfiction. The library also provides free technology and technological support, including laptops and hot spots. The Goshen County Library has worked to expand its reach and visibility into the community and believes funds received will strengthen the work being done.