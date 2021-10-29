 Skip to main content
Street Closure on 200 block of East 10th Street
Street Closure on 200 block of East 10th Street

ALLIANCE – The City of Alliance announces a street closure for Monday, Nov. 1.

Officials advise that from 9 – 11 a.m., the 200 block of East 10th Street will be closed for tree removal.

For more information, contact Sam Mullins at 308-762-1907.

