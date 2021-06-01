 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
‘Street Outlaws’ filming postponed
0 comments
top story

‘Street Outlaws’ filming postponed

{{featured_button_text}}

The return for filming for a Discovery Channel racing show is delayed.

During a May 17 Scotts Bluff County Commissioners’ meeting, the production company for “Street Outlaws” was given a special event permit to film for four days between May 20 and June 6 to film episodes of the show, which bills itself as a reality showcasing “some of the fastest street racers in America.” The show filmed in Scotts Bluff County last summer, filming at a location in Gering and a location near Mitchell.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Pilgrim Productions had sought to film at the Mitchell location, which is in the area of the Mitchell Berean Church. A representative of the company speaking at the meeting had said it was unlikely the crews would be here as early as May 20 and specific dates weren’t known.

Starr Lehl, economic director for the City of Scottsbluff, provided an update last week that the production company had notified officials it won’t be filming in Scotts Bluff County during the dates permitted. The soonest the company could return would be August, according to an email.

The Star-Herald reached out to a representative of the production company to see if plans were certain that the show would return for filming to the area, but had not yet heard back by press time.

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Pop up market coming to Broadway this summer
Local

Pop up market coming to Broadway this summer

  • Updated

Downtown Scottsbluff will see storefronts filled with new businesses three Saturdays this summer during a summer pop up market on Broadway. The popups will highlight small vendors. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Breaking News