‘Street Outlaws’ filming postponed

The return for filming for a Discovery Channel racing show is delayed.

During a May 17 Scotts Bluff County Commissioners’ meeting, the production company for “Street Outlaws” was given a special event permit to film for four days between May 20 and June 6 to film episodes of the show, which bills itself as a reality showcasing “some of the fastest street racers in America.” The show filmed in Scotts Bluff County last summer, filming at a location in Gering and a location near Mitchell.

Pilgrim Productions had sought to film at the Mitchell location, which is in the area of the Mitchell Berean Church. A representative of the company speaking at the meeting had said it was unlikely the crews would be here as early as May 20 and specific dates weren’t known.

Starr Lehl, economic director for the City of Scottsbluff, provided an update last week that the production company had notified officials it won’t be filming in Scotts Bluff County during the dates permitted. The soonest the company could return would be August, according to an email.

The Star-Herald reached out to a representative of the production company to see if plans were certain that the show would return for filming to the area, but had not yet heard back by press time.

