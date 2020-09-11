‘Street Outlaws’ to stay another four weeks

Scotts Bluff County Commissioners voted unanimously Tuesday to allow filming for a "Street Outlaws" spin-off on a 3-mile stretch of Highway 71 until Oct 24.

The stretch of road, starting at Lockwood Road and continuing west to County Road S, has been used since early September to film Discovery Channels’ reality racing show.

Commissioners agreed to extend the use of the road for other franchises of the series. Commissioners offered glowing reviews, saying they appreciated the business in hotels and restaurants hit by COVID-19.

“I have talked to numerous people who are big fans and are on top of the world,” Board Chairman Ken Meyer said.

Pilgrim Media representatives Ron Carr and Paula Leung told the commissioners that the show’s schedule would stay the same, filming three to five times a week.

However, there have been concerns around noise and traffic delays expressed on social media, in two emailed complaints to the Scotts Bluff Sheriff’s office and a handful of calls to county commissioners.

AJ Moore, who has an alfalfa farm next to the highway, said he had negative experiences with both the noise and filming. He said the first Friday of filming trespassers drove through his field.

“We went out on Saturday night, the next night, and watched,” he said. “Their production crew came out and was trespassing through the alfalfa fields telling us that we needed to step back. I advised them they were on private property and they refused to leave until we moved.”

He also said the noise in the south side of Gering is more than a nuisance, it wakes up his daughter.