The West Nebraska Arts Center, with the support of the Nebraska Arts Council, the Nebraska Cultural Endowment, North Platte Valley Artist Guild, Panhandle Shrine Club and Platte Valley Companies is pleased to present an exciting collection of original art from After School Art Program students, Ed Wards Project Class, Young Masters and the winners of the Duck Stamp Program.

The Young Masters Program is a year-round Thursday class taught by Mary Hunt. This class is generally for students in fourth grade and up. Hunt teaches students several different lessons and allows students to hone the areas of art they are specifically interested in.

The After School Art Program is a student art exhibit featuring original artwork of students currently enrolled in the After School Art Program. The exhibit is a great way for young artists to learn to select their art, begin showing and selling their art professionally. It is also a chance for students to discover and meet other artists.

WNAC will have the Ed Wards Project Class showcase their artwork. This class is for students in grades 7–12. It meets every Wednesday. This marks the fourth year that WNAC has been able to offer this program. The inspiration for this opportunity came from Charlotte Edwards. She was a fabulous professional Nebraska wildlife artist. Sharing her art with others was a pleasure for her and her family allows WNAC to provide an opportunity for teen students to practice the wonderful world of art.

The 8th Annual After School Art Program Student Art Exhibit, Ed Wards Project Class Showcase and the Winners of the Duck Stamp Program will be on display in the Bronson Gallery at WNAC will have a reception to coincide with the 2023 Visionaries student art reception on Sunday, April 2, from 2-4 p.m. All exhibits will be available until April 30.

WNAC is a cultural non-profit organization committed to education, awareness, and excellence in the arts, serving the North Platte Valley Region. WNAC is located at the corner of 1st Avenue and 18th Street in Scottsbluff. Visit the gallery Tuesday through Friday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and weekends from 1-5 p.m. For more details go to www.thewnac.com.

The Nebraska Arts Council, a state agency, has supported the programs of this organization through its matching grants program funded by the Nebraska Legislature, the National Endowment for the Arts and the Nebraska Cultural Endowment. Go to www.nebraskaartscouncil.org for more information on how the Nebraska Arts Council can assist your organization, or how you can support the Nebraska Cultural Endowment.