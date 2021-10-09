Students get experience looking for fossils

“The guy (sent us home with the rocks) to get them excited about science because (he said), ‘I’m excited about paleontology, geology, zoology and biology. Let’s get them excited about this STEM stuff.’ So, we brought all these fossils back and we were able to teach a class,” Thad Kuntz said.

“We brought all these fossils back. We were able to break them last year and we thought it was a great time.”

The Kuntzes made the trip back to American Fossil in the summer of 2021.

“We took a whole bunch of thank-you letters back. They gave us a whole bunch more rock again to come do this again for the kids,” he said.

On Wednesday, students found a variety of fossils including lots of fish and fish scales.

Carlie Bollinger found a fish and, to her surprise, coprolites (fossilized feces).

“My favorite part was cracking open the rock and finding the fish,” she said.

Kayla Yetter also found a fish in her rock. She was surprised to find out the fossils were around 47 to 50 million years old.

Lake Mintare Schools science teacher Spencer Lease said the fossil lesson goes along with what he’s been teaching.