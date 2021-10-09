Students get experience looking for fossils

Thad and Amber Kuntz gave students at Lake Minatare School a chance to learn what it’s like to be a paleontologist on Wednesday, Oct. 6.
The Kuntzes took a truck full of rock loaded with fossils from the American Fossil quarry in Kemmerer, Wyoming, to show the students. Thad and Amber Kuntz also brought along enough goggles, rock hammers and chisels for each student to crack open rocks in the hunt for fossils.
The quarry is an ancient lake that had a diverse ecosystem which can be found in the fossils inside the rocks.
“An ecosystem is the place where animals live. It includes the animals, the plants, and the area that they live around and their homes and where they live,” Amber Kuntz explained to the kids. “In this rock, we can find examples of mammals, like a little horse that is about the size of a cat.”
Other fossils that have been found in the quarry are bats, snakes, turtles, lizards and birds. The most abundant fossil found in the rocks are fish.
“Because it was a lake, we have lots of fish — all different kinds of fish,” Amber Kuntz said.
She told the students that the most common fish they would likely find in their own hut was a fish called a Knightia, an extinct genus of clupeid bony fish that lived in the freshwater lakes and rivers of North America and Asia during the Eocene epoch.
The Kuntzes also brought along a large fossilized fish they uncovered at the quarry.
“This guy is a Phareodus. Because he’s got big sharp teeth, we know that he ate other fish,” she said.
Plant life is also occasionally found in the rocks.
“You can also tell whether there were trees or what kind of plants they because there are seeds and leaves. You’ll get an idea of what kind of environment was around them because of the trees or plants that they were around. You can also find little things like shells that were left behind in the lake,” she said.
A Kuntz family vacation to Wyoming in 20202 made the hands-on learning opportunity possible.
“I’m a geologist, so I kind of try to find cool geology places to go,” Thad Kuntz said. “We were heading to somewhere in Wyoming. We were in Wyoming and I see this place called American Fossil. I looked it up online. We’ve been to the Kemmerer area before, so we knew there were fossils.
“We thought it was a great opportunity for the kids to go dig fossils. When we were done, we told (the manager of the quarry) that we’d like to take some fossils back to show (kids at Lake Minatare School).”
In addition to fossils, the manager of the quarry gave them a lot of rock for the students to break open themselves in hopes of finding their own fossils, he said.
“The guy (sent us home with the rocks) to get them excited about science because (he said), ‘I’m excited about paleontology, geology, zoology and biology. Let’s get them excited about this STEM stuff.’ So, we brought all these fossils back and we were able to teach a class,” Thad Kuntz said.
“We brought all these fossils back. We were able to break them last year and we thought it was a great time.”
The Kuntzes made the trip back to American Fossil in the summer of 2021.
“We took a whole bunch of thank-you letters back. They gave us a whole bunch more rock again to come do this again for the kids,” he said.
On Wednesday, students found a variety of fossils including lots of fish and fish scales.
Carlie Bollinger found a fish and, to her surprise, coprolites (fossilized feces).
“My favorite part was cracking open the rock and finding the fish,” she said.
Kayla Yetter also found a fish in her rock. She was surprised to find out the fossils were around 47 to 50 million years old.
Lake Mintare Schools science teacher Spencer Lease said the fossil lesson goes along with what he’s been teaching.
“This really fits in with our fourth grade unit that we’ve been studying,” he said. “They’ve been learning about fossils and layers of the earth. Last year, they came and had this idea to do this, and so it fit right in with our fourth grade curriculum. We were just lucky enough to give everybody a chance to do this.”