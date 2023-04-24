Seven high school students presented the results of their research and solutions to food insecurity issues at the Western Nebraska Youth Institute of the World Food Prize competition on Monday morning.

The competition was held at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln Panhandle Research Extension and Education Center in Scottsbluff, and was the first of its kind held on the western side of the state. In a welcoming statement, UNL Agricultural Leadership, Education and Communication department head Mark Balschweid acknowledged the severity and complexity of the issues explored by the students from Bridgeport, Alliance, Ogallala and Mitchell.

“I’ve heard it said that people who have food have a lot of problems, but people who don’t have food have one problem," Balschweid said. "That problem is how do I get a meal today for me and my family. That’s really what the World Food Prize is born out of. These issues that we talk about relative to food security are really complex, and there’s not one single thing that we can do for everyone to have enough food to eat every day.”

Balschweid also explained the history of the Nebraska Youth Institute, which has taken place annually statewide since 2007. Program organizers recognized over the years the difficulty faced by western Nebraska students who wanted to participate, which led to the development of a separate event for that group.

“You are pioneers, because you’re sitting in the very first Western Nebraska Youth Institute,” said Balschweid. “The whole purpose of this is to help you think about the challenges facing our global population today when it comes to things like inadequate food supply, clean water, energy, and how society approaches multiple uses of the same resource.”

To that end, each student chose a country to research along with a specific food insecurity issue faced by that country. They were then tasked with proposing solutions to that issue that were reviewed by a panel of global experts on food insecurity or production issues.

Alliance student Carver Hauptman chose to conduct research on Nigeria and its difficulty in providing sanitary drinking water to its people, a problem he said is compounded by a corrupt government and booming population. Hauptman’s proposed solutions included an increase in financial aid and implementation of improved infrastructure, specifically using a process called reverse osmosis.

“Funding may be complicated because so many other nations and even entire regions of the world are in need,” he said. “But focusing on the direct areas of need in Nigeria could fix water and sanitation issues for generations to come.”

Mitchell student Lily Krahulik chose to focus on the island nation of Palau and its reliance on imported foods, which became a significant issue during the COVID-19 pandemic. She proposed farming techniques, such as agroforestry, that could help a country with such a small landmass produce more for itself and rely less on the outside world.

“Their agriculture needs to be fixed in a sustainable manner so that they can sustain their population in case another global crisis comes along, or if a war breaks out and their trade routes are compromised and unable to get food for their population,” Krahulik said.

The Youth Institute is one of the three pillars of the World Food Prize Foundation, which was started in 1986 by Nobel Peace Prize laureate Norman Borlaug to honor those who make breakthrough achievements in improving the quality, quantity and availability of food in the world.

The seven students who participated in Monday’s competition have done the work necessary to be named “Borlaug Scholars,” a title that opens the door for internships, fellowships and additional opportunities to continue their work combating food insecurity in communities across the globe.

Balschweid expressed his hopes that the Western Nebraska Youth Institute will continue to grow following this inaugural year, and that the seven students who made this first year a great success will continue to impress and make a positive impact on the world.

“I have a feeling that, years from now, we’ll look back and say, ‘Remember those seven students? Those pioneers that sat here? What a great group of students they were.’ Already you’ve achieved a great deal, and congratulations are in order,” Balschweid said.