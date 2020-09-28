Study proposed for COVID impact on childcare

It’s easy to assume COVID-19 — and subsequent economic contractions — have affected Nebraska’s early education system, early childcare system and all those that work within it. But questions of how bad they were affected and what can be done about it go unanswered.

Now, a study aimed at answering these questions and others regarding the fiscal impact of COVID-19 on childcare in Nebraska is in the works at the Nebraska State Legislature.

State Sen. John Stinner, of Gering, proposed the study in July and plans to hold a hearing on Tuesday at 8 a.m. MST that will be live-streamed on NET Nebraska.

The study includes examinations of the fiscal and economic impact of the pandemic on the early childhood workforce and the early childhood care and education system. It also includes examining the current federal and state investments and expenditures in Nebraska’s early childhood care and education system. It also will look at the funding gap between current investments and what would be needed for a “high-quality early childhood care and education system,” as written in the resolution proposing the study.