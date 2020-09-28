Study proposed for COVID impact on childcare

It’s easy to assume COVID-19 — and subsequent economic contractions — have affected Nebraska’s early education system, early childcare system and all those that work within it. But questions of how bad they were affected and what can be done about it go unanswered.
Now, a study aimed at answering these questions and others regarding the fiscal impact of COVID-19 on childcare in Nebraska is in the works at the Nebraska State Legislature.
State Sen. John Stinner, of Gering, proposed the study in July and plans to hold a hearing on Tuesday at 8 a.m. MST that will be live-streamed on NET Nebraska.
The study includes examinations of the fiscal and economic impact of the pandemic on the early childhood workforce and the early childhood care and education system. It also includes examining the current federal and state investments and expenditures in Nebraska’s early childhood care and education system. It also will look at the funding gap between current investments and what would be needed for a “high-quality early childhood care and education system,” as written in the resolution proposing the study.
“Ensuring all families and children have equitable access to affordable high-quality care is key to both the healthy growth and development of Nebraska’s children as well as the economic vitality and prosperity of communities and the state,” Stinner’s resolution reads.
While the legislative paperwork for the study was filed in July, issues have plagued Nebraska’s Childcare Care system for several years, according to First Five Nebraska Director Jason Prokop.
“The resolution and the nature of it became a much bigger thing as a result of COVID-19,” Prokop said. “I think that really put the importance of childcare out in the public realm.”
First Five Nebraska is a nonpartisan group that writes and promotes state policy geared toward child welfare, according to Prokop.
In a recent interview with the Star-Herald, Prokop said low wages, high turnover and a shortage of options were some of the problems with the childcare system.
He speculated the study will reveal further evidence that Nebraska’s current childcare system is lacking and especially so during and after COVID-19.
Earlier this year, First Five Nebraska released a report tallying the estimated cost of Nebraska’s early child care deficiencies. After First Five Nebraska tallied losses to working parent’s income, employers and tax revenue, the group estimated that the current system creates about $745 million annually indirect losses.
While Prokop is not one of the listed guests for Tuesday’s hearing, First Five Nebraska along with several prominent administrators and childcare industry leaders are set to appear, including:
— Ted Carter, President of the University of Nebraska
— Marjorie Kostelnik, Co-Chair, Nebraska Early Childhood Workforce Commission
— Cathey Huddleston-Casas, Associate Director of Workforce Planning and Development, Buffett Early Childhood Institute at the University of Nebraska
— Elizabeth Everett, Deputy Director and Public Policy Manager, First Five Nebraska Stephanie Beasley, Director, Division of Children and Family Services, Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services
— Kathleen Gallagher, Director of Research and Evaluation, Buffett Early Childhood Institute at the University of Nebraska
— Mariah Stowe, Owner/Operator, Splash of Color Child Care, Lincoln, NE
— Diane Temme, Chief Administrative Officer, Total Manufacturing Company (TMCO), Lincoln
Once the study is complete, a report will be issued revealing its findings.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.