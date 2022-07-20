Sugar factory fire extinguished Tuesday

The Scottsbluff Rural Fire Department put out a small fire at the Western Sugar Cooperative factory Tuesday evening.

“(Sugar Factory contractors) were doing maintenance work on a sugar dryer at the sugar factory and they were welding on a mister, and some plastic on the mister caught fire,” Carissa Schank, the Scottsbluff Rural Fire Department’s fire chief, told the Star-Herald.

Firefighters arrived on the scene around 7:50 p.m. and extinguished the fire within half an hour. Schank said firefighters had to access and douse the fire from the roof.

The sugar dryer was connected to vents which led to the roof, so for a short while smoke was billowing out of the plant.

“There was smoke damage in the building,” Schank said, “but no damage to any equipment in the factory itself.”

All employees evacuated and no injuries were reported. The Scottsbluff Police Department and Valley Ambulance Services assisted at the scene of the fire.