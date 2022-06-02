Sugar Valley Craft Fair returns Saturday

The 45th Sugar Valley Art and Craft Fair will return to Gardner Park in a condensed fashion as organizers accommodate vendors.

The craft fair will be June 4 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Gardner Park, located at 11th and S Street in Gering.

Terry Bonds works alongside Jeanette Wilcox and Gina Mattley each year to organize the craft fair.

“One of the reasons Jeanette (Wilcox) and I continue to volunteer to do this is the day of the show is always so fun to sit there on the picnic bench and watch the families come around with the kids giggling and running around,” Bonds said. “They get to shop for things that aren’t available throughout the year that come in from out of state or the eastern part of the state.”

Bonds said they continue to receive vendor reservations, so she said the park will be full with crafters, food vendors, non-profit groups and kid’s activities.

“It’s only Saturday this year,” Bonds said. “Some of the vendors were trying to save a little money because of the gas prices and avoid a motel stay and an extra night of dinner, so we tried to be accommodating.”

She said some of the “Golden Oldies” vendors who have participated in the craft fair for over 30 years, will return. Some of the items available at the craft fair include metal garden stakes and metal furniture, pottery, children’s clothing and handmade soap.

“Donna Line always comes in from South Dakota and she has such an extensive line of soaps made from all kinds of wonderful oils and fragrances,” she said. “So we always look forward to seeing her.”

There will also be some unique vendors selling their items.

“We have a gentleman who’s coming in that makes airplanes from soda cans and they are just fabulous,” Bonds said. “I think they’ll make great Father’s Day gifts.”

Another vendor makes candle holders out of seashells and several new jewelry vendors will be in attendance.

Live music will be performed throughout the day.

“People seem to still be excited about getting out in public and getting to see people that they have not seen all winter or for the last year or so because of medical reasons,” she said. “I think it’s going to be a great day for families to bring their kids out.

Bonds said the playground at Gardner Park allows families to let their kids play while they go shopping. There will also be a bounce house, face painting and the Snowy Bus at the event for kids to enjoy.

For more information or to inquire about becoming a vendor for next year, contact Bonds at 308-632-3642.

