Sugar Valley Rally board continues search for rally master

Since there is not much money in it, Stumb said the smaller rallies have had rally masters bounce around. There is also a time commitment to ensure the routes are right. For a three-day rally, Stumb said that could be three weeks of work spread out over several months, not including the week of the event.

“You have to understand the equipment and mapping out a course that is enjoyable and changes speed, knowing exactly where the checkmarks are and how many rotations your tire makes between the first checkpoint to the second checkpoint might vary from when you do it in January and when you do it in May, so you have to understand what it’s going to be when you do it in June,” he said.

Another challenge is finding someone who meets the requirements for a two speed class competition. The SVR separates participants into two categories based on their vehicles – limited and unlimited. The limited vehicles run at slower speeds compared to the unlimited vehicles, which requires different routes to give the limited vehicles a chance to catch up.

The rally master’s job is to map out the courses and determine the scores each day to keep the judging fair.