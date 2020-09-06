Suicide awareness walks planned

Several walks will take place throughout the área this month in an effort to show people they are not alone.

September is National Suicide Prevention Month and Out of the Darkness community walks will take place in Alliance and Scottsbluff on Sept. 12. Sidney will also host an event on Sept. 20. The goal is to raise awareness about the effects of suicide.

With everything that 2020 has brought, organizer Carisa Crawford believes the event is more important than ever, particularly for younger people.

“The isolation of being stuck at home has really had an impact on youth,” she said. “Just talking to their parents, I have been hearing and reading a lot of stories of kids showing signs of depression. They’re becoming withdrawn, crying more frequently or acting out more. Being isolated is hard.”

The walk is an opportunities for families to learn about resources and start a discussion with their children about their feelings and how to cope with them.

“We need to be having those age-appropriate discussions,” she said.

Suicide isn’t limited to any one demographic, she said, as 1 in 4 people live with a mental health condition. It doesn’t discriminate.

“Suicide is a public health problem plagued by silence and stigma that continues to be a barrier for seeking help,” Janelle Visser, health educator for Panhandle Public Health District said. “These walks help bring suicide out of the darkness and raise money for education, prevention and awareness programs.”

Last year’s event in Scottsbluff drew 65 participants and raised $2,500, which was the largest on record. Crawford said the goal this year is to get 150 people to participate.