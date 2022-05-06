Suicide survivor Brand will share passion for suicide prevention at Community Conversations: Elevate event

It’s OK not to be OK. That’s the message Rhianna Brand, 36, wants to share as the guest speaker at the Sidney initiative Community Conversations: Elevate event focused on suicide later this month.

Brand, of Cheyenne, is a suicide-attempt survivor, having attempted to take her own life twice, at the age of 9 and again at 20. She experienced years of mental turmoil and abuse from someone close to her family. Those experiences of physical and mental abuse caused Brand to view herself as a slob and worthless.

From the outside, no one knew her struggles. She was called “the hyper girl” in school and found a passion for stand-up comedy. One of her favorite comedic skits was the Spartan Cheerleaders skit from “Saturday Night Live,” which she performed at school talent shows.

“That’s how people remember me, this super happy, athletic, working my butt off, getting good grades type of girl,” she said.

While the front helped Brand get through the day, her trauma of abuse overwhelmed her as a little girl. At the age of 9, she tried to kill herself, getting mad after the attempt failed.

She credits her ability to dissociate with what she was going through with saving her life. Dissociation caused her to mentally check out and is one of many coping skills and treatments she used to not kill herself.

“It was a coping skill that helped me stay,” Brand said. “It’s beautiful because it saved my life.”

She would again attempt to take her life at 20 years old by taking a lot of painkillers.

“I just wanted to end the pain, though,” she said.

She ended up being admitted to a psychiatric ward in Cheyenne, Wyoming. Brand felt like a prisoner in her mind, and then she was placed in a cell, making her a prisoner in her body, too. The environment was not good for healing, she said.

After her attempts, she was diagnosed with complex post-traumatic stress disorder, or CPTSD.

“Complex post-traumatic stress disorder is different in the fact that it’s months to years on end of mental turmoil or abuse,” she said.

Aside from attempting to take her own life, Brand is a “loss survivor”; her uncle and multiple friends committed suicide throughout the years.

While she has found ways to cope with the experiences that traumatize her to this day, she said every day she strives to do her best. She works through the nightmares and negative thoughts to help other people through their darkness. As part of that mission, Brand serves as the director of operations at Grace For 2 Brothers Foundation, a Wyoming nonprofit dedicated to suicide prevention and awareness. The foundation offers QPR training, which is like CPR but for mental health.

QPR stands for “Question, Persuade, Refer” and is an evidence-based training to help people notice suicide warning signs, learn how to offer hope and support a person by getting help to save a life.

“I do QPR trainings about every three months with a local group called Hope for Laramie County,” said Brand, who is a QPR master trainer. “It’s about getting the information out to our community and training more gatekeepers on how to have a conversation, but also a chance to give those new QPR trainers a chance to get their footing underneath them.”

Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon appointed Brand to the Wyoming Behavioral Health Advisory Council in 2020.

While resources are available to help someone going through a crisis, Brand said human connection is one of the biggest tools of saving lives. Having a person who performs safety checks to make sure the person is eating and who can be available to talk to in a crisis can be the difference between life or death.

“Shame is like the biggest thing for substance abuse and suicidal ideation and depression,” Brand said. “We’re all just afraid to be open.”

The Sidney initiative will feature four Elevate community conversations annually at the Sidney High School auditorium. The first free, public event will discuss suicide prevention and intervention May 26 from 6-8 p.m., where Brand will share her story.

“I just have a heart for and a passion for suicide prevention,” she said. “I just can’t wait to come speak and talk to people and be unabashedly myself in the fact that it’s OK not to be OK, and to speak up about mental health and hopefully make a difference or make people think to be a little bit more open.”

