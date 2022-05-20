 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Summer hours to start at Scotts Bluff National Monument

With Memorial Day right around the corner, the busy summer season is about to start at Scotts Bluff National Monument. To accommodate increased visitation and longer daylight hours, extended operating hours will take effect on Saturday, May 28th.

The Summer Visitor Center hours will be from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. The Summit Road will be open to motorized vehicles from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and all vehicles must be down, off the road by 6 p.m. The entrance booth will be staffed during Summit Road operating hours. These operating hours will be in effect through Labor Day weekend as staffing allows. Park grounds, including the trails, are open from sunrise to sunset year around. As a reminder, walking or biking on the Summit Road during operating hours is prohibited for safety reasons.

Further information about Scotts Bluff National Monument programs and schedules are available at the visitor center, by calling 308-436-9700 or by visiting its website at www.nps.gov/scbl/index.htm or Facebook at www.facebook.com/scottsbluffnps.

