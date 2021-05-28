Summer is back at the Midwest Theater

SCOTTSBLUFF — The Midwest Theater is gearing up for a summer of family film fun at the Historic Midwest Theater and the SkyView Drive-In.
To get the summer kicked off in style, the SkyView Drive-In will be hosting the new Disney film “Cruella” this weekend, May 28-30 at 8:45 p.m. each night. According to a film synopsis, before she becomes Cruella de Vil, teenaged Estella wishes to become a fashion designer, but life seems intent on making sure her dreams never come true. She winds up penniless and orphaned in London at 12 and runs wild through the city streets with her best friends and partners-in-(petty)-crime, Horace and Jasper, two amateur thieves. When a chance encounter vaults Estella into the world of the young rich and famous, however, she begins to question the existence she’s built for herself in London. When an up-and-coming rock star commissions Estella to design him a signature piece, she begins to feel as though she has truly arrived. But what is the cost of keeping up with the fast crowd – and is it a price Estella is willing to pay?
Gates will open 45 minutes prior to each screening, and cost is $4 per person for ages 12 and under and for Midwest Theater members who present their member cards and $7 for non-members. There is no car load pricing.
After the summer kick-off event at the drive-in, the Historic Midwest Theater will be hosting its Midwest Summer Matinee Madness. Each Thursday at 1:30 p.m. the theater will host a free movie thanks to a variety of community sponsors. Doors will open at 12:45 p.m. for each screening.
The schedule for the free movies is as follows: June 10, Trolls World Tour; June 17, Ant Bully; June 24, Free Willy; July 1, Happy Feet; July 8, Matilda; July 15, Croods 2: A New Age.
Regular concessions will be available for purchase at all showings, and a special Summer Kid Pack (popcorn, candy and a juice drink) will be available for $3.50. All proceeds will go to the Friends of the Midwest Theater, a 501c3 non-profit organization.
There will be additional screenings specifically for childcare providers. Contact the Midwest Theater office for information.