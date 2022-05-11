Summer movies return at Midwest Theater

Summer movies are back at The Historic Midwest Theater for 2022.

The Midwest Theater is once again hosting the Midwest Summer Matinee Madness. Public screenings for the 2022 Summer Matinee Madness will be held on Thursdays. The theater is holding additional screenings specifically for child care providers. Please contact the Midwest Theater office for information.

Summer Movie Matinee Madness at the Midwest Theater is free because of the many generous community sponsors.

The 2022 Midwest Summer Matinee Madness movie showings are scheduled for 1:30 p.m., but may be subject to change: June 2, “Minions.” The film is rated PG and has a runtime of 1 hour, 31 minutes. June 9, “Sing.” The film is rated PG and has a runtime of 1 hour, 50 minutes. June 16, “Spirit Untamed.” The film is rated PG and has a runtime of 1 hour, 28 minutes. June 23, “Great Muppet Caper.” The film is rated PG and has a runtime of 1 hour, 38 minutes. June 30, “Puss in Boots.” The film is rated PG and has a runtime of 1 hour, 30 minutes.

Doors open at 12:45 p.m. for the 1:30 p.m. showing.

All proceeds go to the Friends of Midwest Theater. Friends of the Midwest Theater is a 501C3 non-profit organization.

