Summer Reading at the Alliance Public Library continues

ALLIANCE– Enjoy a whale of a time at the Alliance Public Library and registration continues for “Oceans of Possibilities” including weekly reading goals with prizes from local restaurants! Upcoming events include Riverside Discovery Center on Wednesday, June 15 at 10 a.m. or 1 p.m. for grades K-12 and Aquatic Jar Craft for all ages on Thursday, June 16 from 3-5 p.m.

Aquatic Code Clubs continue to meet weekly for pre-registered participants. Please join us in the Community Room for all events.

For more information, please contact Cynthia Horn, Children’s and Youth Services Librarian at 762-1387 and visit the Alliance Public Library website and Facebook page.

