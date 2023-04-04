Summit Christian College is gearing up for its 14th annual Summit to Summit Run/Walk to be held Saturday, May 6 in Gering. The 7.2-mile run/walk from the Summit Christian College campus in Gering to the summit of Scotts Bluff National Monument and back has become a favorite early spring community outing.

Runners will begin at 7:30 a.m. with walkers following immediately at 7:31 a.m.

The 7.2-miles timed run/walk event is open to all ages. Medals will be awarded for the fastest three runners in each age/gender division. All participants who pre-register by April 16 will receive a T-shirt and swag bag full of sponsors gifts and coupons.

The Summit Christian College Alumni Association’s offers a pancake breakfast for a free-will offering. The Old West Balloon Fest and Riverside Discovery Center will also be around during the event

Online registration is open at my.raceresult.com/233265/ until 7a.m. on Friday, May 6. All pre-registrations are guaranteed an event T-shirt. Mail-in and walk-in entries will be accepted until 7 a.m. the morning of the event on May 6.

Entry fees are $40 for all timed runners; $40 for adult walkers age 16 and up; $25 for youth walkers age 10 to 15; and $10 for walkers age 9 and under.

For full information about Summit to Summit and to enter, go to www.summittosummit.org or call Summit Christian College at 308-632-6933.