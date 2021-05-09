Sunrise Open House set for May 15

SUNRISE, Wyo. – It’s been a while, but the stirrings of life are slowly returning to Sunrise, the site of the former iron mine in eastern Platte County, Wyo. Situated a few miles north of Guernsey and just west of the Goshen County line, the site has strong ties to generations in both counties, as well as the surrounding area.
Originally the site of a copper mine in the 1880s-1890s, it became an iron mine in 1900 when the copper played out. Established as a mining town by Colorado Fuel & Iron in 1898, early residents were primarily single men. By the early 1900s, the entire valley was estimated to be home to about 1,200 residents, in various occupations from store keepers to under-ground miners.
When CF&I discontinued operation in 1980, the town was already a skeleton of what it had been. Over the years, modern transportation and living opportunities outside the town drew families away to surrounding communities, basically depopulating the . Community in the 1960’s. Only a few of the major structures from the mining era remain.
Privately owned for several years, the site sat quietly waiting for a new owner to arrive and breathe life into it. That person is John Voight, a Platte County native, and acquaintance of the previous owner.
Voight said he has had many great adventures in his lifetime, but his acquisition of Sunrise 10 years ago has turned out to be more than he bargained for.
“My initial goal was to monetize the remaining iron resources, and to save what was left of the town,” Voight explained during a recent interview. “I had great success with the iron for three years, but the market faded as part of the commodity cycle. Hopefully, that part of my plan will re-start, but now, I spend much of my time involved in the historical aspect of Sunrise.
“When I bought it, I had no idea that there was an archaeological site here,” Voight said. “I first learned of the Powars II site when archaeologists George Frison and George Zeimens asked to study the area. From the first days of their research seven years ago, it was evident this is a very special place.”
Voight explained that surprising discoveries, often on a daily basis, include various types of ancient projectiles, the number of artifacts, the discovery of a tool-stone quarry, and large associated stone rings continue to amaze research personnel. Among the most interesting is the discovery of an intact 13,000 year-old ochre mine. The ochre pigment results in the red layer of “dust” that covers the area.
“Humans have been here extracting necessary minerals almost as long as humans have been on this continent,” Voight explained. “It is unique and provides an entirely new insight into those first cultures.”
George Zeimens, a professional archaeologist and a Goshen County resident, has worked on numerous projects throughout the nation, including many with world-renowned Frison, who recently passed away.
According to Zeimens, a similar site had earlier been discovered in Chile, S.A. “But this one is entirely different,” he said, explaining that it apparently was a ritual site, with numerous projectile points discovered in the mine dating back about 13,000 years. “The tool-stone is of an older material, different from any previously known sources.”
“One feature is that the points were made here, used to kill the animals, and then brought back to the mine. This makes it highly suggestive that this was associated with a ritual site,” Zeimens explained, adding that this means Powers II was a significantly important site.
“We’ve seen a lot of Clovis kill sites, but this is so different. It’s a chance to learn something new about these new people. What were they hunting? Dire wolves? Bears 9 feet tall? Mammoths? Camels? Big cats?”
“It’s an extremely important stone tool quarry,” Zeimens emphasized.
Another important person in this project is Geri Zeimens, George’s wife. As a bonafide archaeologist who participates in excavations, she also is an enhanced “chief cook and bottle washer” who keeps track of various aspects of the Sunrise project.
“For one thing, it’s an important enough site that people from all over the country contribute to it,” she said regarding Powars II during a recent phone call while on the road with George, returning from a visit with Michigan contributors.
In addition to helping organize and manage Expanding Environments, the summer youth program which teaches good work habits, plus learning about archaeology, she is also continuously involved in a variety of promotional efforts. On this year’s agenda, in addition to the May 15 “rai$e the roof” fund raiser at Sunrise, is the annual public Sunrise Tour, scheduled for June 26, in addition to a possible bus tour.
The fund raising events have large goals. First on the list is replacing the roof of the YMCA building. It was built by Colorado Fuel & Iron and dedicated in 1917 to provide a community recreation and educational center for the miners’ families. Basketball games, movies, and community plays were among the activities that were important to the small community during the early 1900s.
“We have used the Y as a makeshift museum, repository, study area, and event center in support of Powars,” Voight said. “Discussions with supporters have made it clear that we need to move to the next step, and create a non-profit organization to appropriately share the world class archaeology of this place.”
This resulted in the establishment of the Sunrise Historic and Prehistoric Preservation Society (SHAPPS) to accomplish that goal.
“I have donated the building and artifacts to SHAPPS so that the research can continue, and the valuable artifacts can never be separated from the site,” Voight explained. “Our first priority is the rehabilitation and renovation of the Y into a first rate facility for research, storage, preservation, outreach and tourism, and possible convention and entertainment uses. We have many ideas and always welcome support and ideas from all interested parties.”