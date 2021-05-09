Sunrise Open House set for May 15

In addition to helping organize and manage Expanding Environments, the summer youth program which teaches good work habits, plus learning about archaeology, she is also continuously involved in a variety of promotional efforts. On this year’s agenda, in addition to the May 15 “rai$e the roof” fund raiser at Sunrise, is the annual public Sunrise Tour, scheduled for June 26, in addition to a possible bus tour.

The fund raising events have large goals. First on the list is replacing the roof of the YMCA building. It was built by Colorado Fuel & Iron and dedicated in 1917 to provide a community recreation and educational center for the miners’ families. Basketball games, movies, and community plays were among the activities that were important to the small community during the early 1900s.

“We have used the Y as a makeshift museum, repository, study area, and event center in support of Powars,” Voight said. “Discussions with supporters have made it clear that we need to move to the next step, and create a non-profit organization to appropriately share the world class archaeology of this place.”

This resulted in the establishment of the Sunrise Historic and Prehistoric Preservation Society (SHAPPS) to accomplish that goal.