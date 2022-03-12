Supporting physical wellness

Back pain, knee pain, muscle tightness or any injury can slow a person down and prevent them from engaging in physical activities they love. That’s where Bluffs Physical Therapy wants to help.

Offering the community quality, professional care from the people you know is the motto Bluffs Physical Therapy operates by as the team uses a plethora of specialized treatments to meet each person’s needs. Michael Moravec leads his team after venturing out to start his own practice four years ago in April.

Moravec was born in Lincoln, Nebraska, and is the second oldest of four boys. Then the family moved to Scottsbluff when he was a one-year-old. He attended St. Agnes through the third grade before his family moved to David City, Nebraska. As a teenager, Moravec lived an active lifestyle, participating in football, baseball, wrestling, basketball, track, cross-country, speech, one-act plays, musicals, band, and 4-H. That active lifestyle is still important to Moravec today as he prepares to compete in his first Iron Man competition in August.

Moravec’s passion to become a physical therapist was sparked when he attended a career fair in 7th grade.

“I thought that seems pretty cool, so I decided I’m going to pursue this a little bit further and as time went on, I learned how cool the human body is, so I decided to make it a full-fledged career,” he said.

With his career chosen, Moravec strengthened his passion for helping people feel better by graduating with a Baccalaureate degree in Human Biology from Chadron State College and a doctorate in Physical Therapy from the University of Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha.

“I loved it so much that I wanted to learn more and I was always pressing to learn more as I went,” Moravec said. “The challenge was probably the volume like any medical profession. There’s a lot of information to take in, but when you enjoy something like that it’s definitely not as difficult.”

Since his graduation in 2004, Moravec continues to enroll in numerous courses and training specializations to better serve his customers.

“As my passion continues to grow, I continue to focus on trainings to be able to give my patients the latest and most effective evidence-based treatment for their orthopedic problems,” he said.

His first job was in Sidney, working at Memorial Health Center, now called Sidney Regional Medical Center. While he felt intimidated at first, he soon realized how rewarding it felt to help people feel better.

“It was pretty overwhelming initially because you’re like ‘holy cow I’ve got these people’s aches and their pains and the well-being of their lives in my hands. They’re trusting little 25-year-old me to help them get better,’” Moravec said.

Six years later Moravec was recommended to join a clinic called Monument Physical Therapy in Gering. Moravec’s wife, Lisa, had been commuting from Dalton to Gering for six years, so they decided maybe that was a sign to move. He moved to Gering in December 2009.

“Eventually I thought, ‘I should check this out.’ It turned out it was a good fit for me,” he said.

As he worked for Monument Physical Therapy, Moravec’s brother Tony, who opened his own veterinarian clinic in Lincoln, encouraged him to open his own practice.

“My brother said, ‘Hey you’re kind of running the place like it’s your own anyways. Why don’t you open your own place?’”

Both of Moravec’s brothers had gone down the entrepreneurship path and encouraged him to do the same. In March of 2018, Moravec followed in his brothers’ footsteps and opened his own practice – Bluffs Physical Therapy. The business quickly outgrew the space, so Moravec designed a new building that now houses an additional business – Hydrozen.

Through all of the transition, Moravec and his team at Bluffs Physical Therapy continue to offer a wide range of treatments for customers, whether by appointment or walk-ins.

One of the staples Moravec offers is dry needling – a release of muscular tension caused by chemical toxins in the muscles. The release then allows the physical therapists to train muscles to behave correctly.

“I was one of the first to be using it in the state of Nebraska,” he said. “It’s been one of those game changers in my practice. It’s not an end all be all, but it really helps people get from point A to point B in their rehabilitation and gets them there faster.”

They also provide graston therapy – a scraping technique to increase blood flow to an area, dry cupping – where a cup is placed on the skin and a bubble is created to apply negative pressure and increase blood flow, Kinesio tape application, temporomandibular joint dysfunction, an orthopedic certified specialist and functional capacity evaluations, but the bulk of the therapy goes back to corrective exercise.

While Bluffs Physical Therapy’s physical therapists can perform a wide range of treatments, Moravec said they do what is best for each person.

“We focus on customer service, making sure all of our plans of care are individually tailored to each person to fit their lifestyle, to fit their injury, to fit their functional impairment and try to bring them back to meet their goals,” Moravec said.

Throughout interactions with patients, Moravec said he enjoys learning about a person’s history and what makes them tick, so he can best help alleviate any discomfort and support recovery.

Some insurance plans require a person to see a primary doctor before seeing a therapist. Moravec acknowledges that and keeps open communication with the patient and physician to support each person’s needs.

His passion for physical therapy and helping people heal and regain their level of activity led to his recognition as the Visionary Rising Star 2021 during the Scottsbluff/Gering United Chamber of Commerce annual awards banquet. The Visionary Rising Star award recognizes a Chamber member who has been in business five years or less and who has been successful and offers their time, talents and resources to the community.

Throughout his career, Moravec has learned to never say no to an opportunity and know that the community drives success. That’s why he prides himself on growing his knowledge of physical therapy as he and his team devote themselves to offering the highest quality physical therapy in the Panhandle.

