Surge in COVID-19 cases spurs more interest in testing, directed health measures

As the Panhandle experiences a surge in coronavirus cases, PPHD officials are taking an influx of calls on testing sites.
During Thursday’s PPHD call, Panhandle health officials announced 338 more cases of the coronavirus, bringing the Panhandle’s total number of active cases to 1,326. Hospitalizations is up again, with 73 current hospitalizations in the Panhandle. The official number of deaths has not increased, though the Star-Herald has learned of persons in the Panhandle who relatives have identified as having died of COVID-19 within the last week. PPHD does not announce deaths until state officials have reviewed death certificate information, which officials recently outlined in response to questions about reported deaths in the Panhandle.
As deputy director Tabi Prochazka answered questions Thursday, she noted that inquiries about testing sites has been the number one question that the local health department is fielding. In one day, she said, PPHD received hundreds of calls asking about where people could go to get testing.
“Probably 90 percent of our calls, at a 100 calls an hour, or something crazy we received yesterday,” she said.
“We know that testing is hugely, hugely needed. When cases explode, then close contacts explode,” Prochazka said. “... We’re trying to make it as easy to find testing as possible with the resources and the abilities that we have right now.”
With that, PPHD has tried to make testing information more prominent on its website, which is available at PPHD.org. However, PPHD does not schedule testing. People will need to visit the websites listed or called their health provider to schedule testing.
Testing continues to be done at sites throughout the Panhandle via TestNebraska at hospitals in Scottsbluff, Alliance, Chadron, Gordon and Sidney. Persons needing to be tested simply need to visit TestNebraska.com. A person can schedule at any of the sites that they are able to travel to, they are not limited to a site in their community.
According to conversation during the call, testing at Regional West Medical Center has changed, from daily to testing on Tuesdays and Fridays. Scotts Bluff County Health Department Director Paulette Schnell said anyone with questions about Regional West testing should contact them, but testing does continue to be offered through health care providers. Testing opportunities for symptomatic patients is also available by calling 308-630-2100.
According to the list of testing sites on the PPHD website, pphd.org, there is a TestNebraska site open every day of the week, except weekends.
Testing sites also continue to add test. CAPWN, which is not a TestNebraska site, is hoping to expand its testing, adding at least Monday and possibly other days. Testing appointments for CAPWN can be made at https://tinyurl.com/yydxr5mc. One-day testing is also available at Morrill Community Hospital. Rapid testing for symptomatic persons is also available at the Alliance pharmacy.
Officials were asked if any drive-thru sites are available, and most sites in the Panhandle are drive-thru sites. The Panhandle has not seen the National Guard provide testing, which was coordinated with TestNebraska, since testing opportunities at local hospitals expanded over the summer.
Schnell said that the return for testing continues to be at good levels. Last week, officials were reporting tests back within 24 hours, and though they are seeing some tests take longer this week, Schnell said most tests are back within 72 hours.
“We are having a good turnaround time, which also includes transporting the tests by courier,” she said.
Though the amended directed health measures were released and updated in September and October, officials have been fielding a lot more questions in recent calls about the measures. It’s likely that the recent uptick in cases has re-directed a focus on abiding by the measures. During the recent call, officials were asked about rules regarding isolation and quarantine procedures. One caller complained of a workplace that they claimed was still requiring workers who had tested positive, as well as persons who had been identified as close contacts and told to quarantine, to work. The caller asked officials what employees should do.
The simple answer: Report them.
Panhandle Public Health Director Kim Engel said, “That (requiring persons who have tested positive or told to quarantine) to come into work is against the directed health measure.”
Directed health measures require a person who has tested positive to isolate for 10 days since becoming symptomatic. If they are asymptomatic, they will be required to isolate for 10 days from the date of their positive test. Persons who are identified as close contacts are required to quarantine for 14 days. Workers who are asymptomatic could work remotely, Engel said, but they should not be at their workplace and exposing others.
Workers in some careers, such as health care or teachers, have been identified as essential workers and can continue to work if identified as a close contact and masks are in use. However, Schnell noted, there are no careers, except perhaps a health care worker working with other COVID-19 patients, where a worker should be working if they have tested positive for the virus.
During a press conference on Thursday, Gov. Pete Ricketts asked businesses to consider sending some employees back home to work remotely, perhaps for “a couple of days a week,” while taking responsibility to make sure that they “keep customers 6 feet apart.”
In addition to those individual actions, the governor said he is “always evaluating additional steps to combat the virus,” including the possibility of invoking new directed health measures next week.
Many recent questions in calls have been about events, some specific and others general. One caller in the PPHD call Thursday asked about rules regarding weddings, which officials have posted guidance on the PPHD website. Directed health measures regarding capacity of a funeral or wedding venue are 50% for indoor gatherings and 100% for outdoor gatherings. However, limits regarding 8-persons per table, limiting dancing and other health measures apply. PPHD also does have guidelines on its website for faith-based settings, particularly weddings. Expanded documentation on measures is available: http://pphd.org/COVID-19.html Some of the documents redirect people to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services website, where up-to-date directed health measures implemented statewide and in each county are available.
Engel praised the caller for trying to plan ahead and hold events as safely as possible.
Asked if there were any expectations for how long the current surge could last, Engel, like Ricketts in his call on Thursday, stressed personal responsibility in slowing the spread.
“I don’t know if there is any end in sight, unless we really start buckling down and try to limit the exposures,” she said.
As cases continue to increase, officials will start reporting total numbers and will limit the amount of information that is available during each call, reporting cases just by the jurisdiction rather than a breakdown of age demographics for each county. Data will continue to be available on the PPHD dashboard on its website.
Cases reported on Thursday by county were: Box Butte, 29; Cheyenne, 30; Dawes, 25; Garden, 3; Grant, 2; Kimball, 12; Morrill, 33; Scotts Bluff, 184; and Sheridan, 20. Fourty-four of the cases involved children under the age of 19, with 35 of those cases in the 10-19 age range. Eighty-two percent of the total cases remained under investigation.
