Surge in COVID-19 cases spurs more interest in testing, directed health measures

Directed health measures require a person who has tested positive to isolate for 10 days since becoming symptomatic. If they are asymptomatic, they will be required to isolate for 10 days from the date of their positive test. Persons who are identified as close contacts are required to quarantine for 14 days. Workers who are asymptomatic could work remotely, Engel said, but they should not be at their workplace and exposing others.

Workers in some careers, such as health care or teachers, have been identified as essential workers and can continue to work if identified as a close contact and masks are in use. However, Schnell noted, there are no careers, except perhaps a health care worker working with other COVID-19 patients, where a worker should be working if they have tested positive for the virus.

During a press conference on Thursday, Gov. Pete Ricketts asked businesses to consider sending some employees back home to work remotely, perhaps for “a couple of days a week,” while taking responsibility to make sure that they “keep customers 6 feet apart.”

In addition to those individual actions, the governor said he is “always evaluating additional steps to combat the virus,” including the possibility of invoking new directed health measures next week.