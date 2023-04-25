Soroptimist International of Scotts Bluff County spent Monday afternoon putting together a special annual surprise for local nursing home residents.

A group of Soroptimist members gathered at The Village at Regional West to assemble miniature May Day baskets that will be given out next week at nine area retirement communities and medical centers, including the veterans home. Each of the 600 bags contained an assortment of candy along with a card wishing the residents a happy May Day, which will hopefully brighten their day and bring back good memories.

According to Soroptimist member Barb Schlothauer, May Day was once a popular observance in the area featuring gifts and fun traditions.

“When we were growing up, you gave fresh spring flowers and candy in a little basket. You would run up to the door, knock and run away, because if they caught you, they could kiss you,” she explained.

Schlothauer said the event was very popular when she was growing up in eastern Nebraska, and many of the Soroptimists said that it was well loved here on the western side of the state as well.

The Soroptimists have been delivering May Day baskets to retirement communities throughout Scotts Bluff County for well over 50 years now, for one simple but very important reason.

“They need someone to remember them and make them happy,” said Rossell Kelley.

“It puts a smile on their faces,” agreed Dorothy Zimmerman. “It really does, and it makes your heart warm.”

The May Day baskets are just one of many service projects performed by the local Soroptimists. The organization also raises money for community service organizations, offers scholarships and volunteers at countless events throughout the year with a focus on empowering and encouraging women.

“Soroptimists are an international organization, but locally we try to support projects for women and girls,” said Schlothauer.

Zimmerman added, “And it’s all philanthropic. Every penny we earn goes back to the community.”

The first Soroptimist chapter was founded in Oakland, California, nearly 100 years ago, and the local club was chartered in 1958. The organization, which is now international, has more than 80,000 members in more than 120 countries worldwide.

Soroptimist International of Scotts Bluff County members are all actively engaged in professional or management positions in the community. The organization meets at noon on the first and third Thursdays of each month at the Scotts Bluff County Country Club.