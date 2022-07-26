Swimmin' to life's next lap: Swim teacher Jan Poole retiring her suit after 61 years

A longtime Scottsbluff swim instructor, Jan Poole, is making waves to retirement. Poole plans to retire after the summer swim season comes to an end.

“I can’t remember who it was that told me a long time ago, if you choose a profession that you enjoy doing, you’ll never have to go to work,” Poole said.

Though Poole has been teaching kids and adults in the water for 61 years, her love of swimming began at an early age. She "grew up" in the water and recalls seeing moving pictures of herself crawling into Lake Minatare.

“We went to Lake Minatare every Sunday and I remember seeing moving pictures of me crawling into the lake from the car,” Poole said. “I would hate to raise me. My grandma and grandpa lived north of Cornett Heights road above the Enterprise and we grew up in the Enterprise. We swam in there all the time.”

In 1961, she took her first swim instructor job at Westmoor Pool for $1.25 an hour before moving on to become the YMCA aquatic director for 18 years.

“At the Y, I got training and got my aquatic certificate so then, I could be aquatic director,” Poole said. “I started at the Y when my daughter was in kindergarten, and I left when she was a junior in college.”

In addition to teaching adult swim classes at the YMCA, she taught kids in water safety instruction (WSI), often combining the groups to grade the young lifeguards.

Teaching adults classes and future lifeguards became a passion of Poole’s that stretched into volunteering to train instructors for the Red Cross in 11 swimming pools across the Panhandle. She worked to educate everyone in the water on safety and swimming as well as passed on her love of the water and teaching.

“I told those WSI kids, if you're not willing to get in, even when it's, you know, 75 degrees outside then you don't want to be a swimming teacher,” Poole said. “Because you got to get in, like with teaching adults, if you're in right beside them, and touching them, that builds so much confidence. They know you're right there.”

At one point in her YMCA career, a preschool age swimming program was started and she had to learn to shift her skills to a much younger set of learners.

“I really didn’t have any formal training on how to teach little kids when I started the program. The Y sent me up to Casper to see how they did their preschool and I got a couple ideas from them,” Poole said.

During the time she served as the YMCA’s aquatic director, Poole raised two children and earned an associate's degree from Western Nebraska Community College. She was a non-traditional student with high school age kids of her own at the time.

“That was a fairly hectic schedule then,” she said. “When I worked at the Y and I went to WNCC, I would be teaching a class and hop out, change my clothes real quick and run out to the college and take a class out there. I was a lot younger then.”

She eventually moved on from the YMCA to the Scottsbluff Country Club pool followed by one year at the Gering pool, all while working at Community Christian School.

Poole was at the country club for 10 years where she taught Debbie Post’s three children.

“She was firm, but she was patient,” Post said. “We loved her. We loved that she let us come and sit and watch, I thought that was cool as a parent to be able to observe.”

Two of Post's children went on to be competitive swimmers on a swim team, and one even went on to teach swim lessons and lifeguard. Post attributes their love of swimming to the positive and encouraging early lessons with Poole.

Poole was on staff at Community Christian School when it opened and worked there in many capacities until she retired after 29 years. She filled many positions at the school ranging from playground supervisor, substitute and classroom para educator for preschool and kindergarten.

“We had one principal that called me the in-house sub,” she said. “I loved doing that, too, that was not going to work. That was oh, those are school clothes, and I was just going to school. I didn't ever call it going to work.”

In 2001, she found herself with a void and recognized that without a swimming pool, life was not the same.

“In 2001, I did not have a pool and I told Marty (her husband) that, to me, life wasn’t worth living if I couldn’t have a pool and teach kids," she said. "So we put in a pool in 2002 and I started teaching in 2003.”

From that point on, she has been giving beginning swim lessons to young kids in her own backyard. For 19 years, Poole’s yard gate has been opened by 30 kids a week, every weekday afternoon until the start of school in August.

She passes along her own style of swimming to young kids, ideally ages 3 and up or when they can pedal a tricycle. Hundreds of kids have learned to swim using Poole’s "puppy" to stay afloat while learning body position underwater, "riding the boat" when they need a rest and earning the right to get in the goodie box on treat day.

“I don’t back down, that goodie box is on a pedestal,” she said. “I learned a long time ago, kids want rewards, they want instant gratification. If they get in and try without crying, they get something out of the goodie box.”

Poole attributes the young kids' abilities to quickly learn how to swim to her calm, backyard pool environment and small groups. Kids can see the not overly large pool as possible to swim and she keeps the atmosphere fun.

Stephanie Downer has been taking her kids to swim with Poole for the past four years.

"She's fabulous," Downer said. "She has small classes. She works them harder than some teachers, but she’s so kind about it. It’s just been a really good thing for us. She really pushes them, they’ve learned so much with her and they feel safe with her.”

Over the years, Poole has dealt with many crying kids who are scared of the water. She uses her goodie box and often just soothingly holds them in the water until the crying stops. Downer’s daughter, Charlotte, started her swim lessons, crying, and Poole set to work it out.

“Two weeks ago, she stood on the pool deck and cried for her mom, and today she swam the whole way without a float belt on, it brought me to tears,” Poole said. “That’s my paycheck. That is so rewarding for me.”

Poole has taught families how to feel comfortable in the water and confidently swim for 61 years, but time has caught up to her and Marty.

Janice Staman’s two grown children enjoyed learning how to swim in Poole’s backyard over 15 years-ago.

“Jan just loves it, how great that you can do something you love for that long,” Staman said. “She deserves to retire though, and take herself on a vacation to the beach.”

Poole said, “I’ve enjoyed doing what I’ve done for over 60 years so much, and it’s so rewarding that I hate to quit. It makes me feel really needed and appreciated, but this is my last year.”