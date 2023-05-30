Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Now that school's out, area kids are looking to summer activities. One of the most popular of all is swimming. Kids and their families are looking forward to the opening of area pools.

The Star-Herald has gathered a list of pool openings in the area.

Scottsbluff: The opening of Westmoor Pool had been planned for the Memorial Day weekend, but has been postponed. The target opening date is Sunday, but watch the City of Scottsbluff Facebook page for announcements: www.facebook.com/CityofScottsbluff

The splash pad at the Riverside Discovery Center is now open. Zoo admission rates apply. Visit the zoo's Facebook page for www.facebook.com/riversidediscoverycenter.

Gering: Opening date for Gering's pool, located in Oregon Trail Park, is scheduled for Wednesday, May 31. The pool will be open 1 - 8 p.m., weather permitting.

Pool admission fees this year are: Adult, (16 & up), $4; Youth, (5-15,) $3.50; Children (4 & under), free. Season passes are also available, with a family pass costing $120 and a single pass, $65.

Mitchell: Staff at the Mitchell Swimming Pool are hoping it will be open by June 1. Watch for announcements on the City of Mitchell Facebook page, www.facebook.com/MitchellNebraska.

Morrill: The Village of Morrill swimming pool is scheduled to open on June 7, Hours are Monday-Friday 1-6p.m., with night swim, 6-7:30 p.m.; and Saturday and Sunday, 1-7 p.m.

Daily admission is $5, 18 and up; $3, ages 6-17; and children under 5 are free. Season passes are available: Family pass, $80; single, $30; junior, $20; and children, 10 & under, $10.

Alliance: Big Blue Bay opened on Saturday, May 27. For the beginning of the season, pool hours will be as follows: Noon – 1 p.m., Lap Swim & 8 and Under Swim; 1 – 5 p.m., Open Swim; 5 – 6 p.m., Lap Swim & 8 and Under Swim.

Season passes for 2023 swimming season can be purchased at the Knight Museum & Sandhills Center from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. A 1x1 photo of individuals is requested.

Season Pass prices are as follows: Household pass, $150; 17 and under, $65; 18 and older, $80; lap swim only, $50.

Kimball: The Kimball swimming pool will open on Friday, June 2, 1 p.m. for open swim. The pool will have adult lap/water walking at 12 p.m. The pool is open most days until 6 p.m., with hours planned for family nights on Thursdays. Daily admission is $2.25 for open swim and lap swim is $1.25.

Season passes are available: $45, individual; $84, family; $22,50, lap swim.

Visit the Kimball Swimming Pool Facebook page for more details about its hours and offerings. https://www.facebook.com/KimballPool.

Bayard: The Bayard Swimming Pool opening date is to be announced, with the pool staff hoping to open by this weekend. Watch for announcements: www.facebook.com/bayardswimmingpool.

Bridgeport: The Dee Berg Memorial Pool opened on Tuesday. The pool is open Monday through Saturday, with lap/adult swim at 12-1 p.m.; open swim, 5 p.m.; lap/adult swim, 5-6 p.m., and night swim, 6 -8 p.m. On Sundays, the pool is open from 12 to 6 p.m. with the same time allotments, but a night swim is not held.

For more information and announcements, visit its Facebook page: www.facebook.com/bportswimmingpool.

Hemingford: The Hemingford Public Pool opened May 29. The pool is open for open swim, 1-5 p.m., with lap swim available from 5-6 p.m., Monday through Friday. Sessions in the morning include lap swim, 6-7:30 a.m., and a toddler swim/lap swim, 12-1 p.m.

Daily admission is $3, ages 5 and up, with children under 4 years old being free. Passes are available: $38, single; $85, family. Punch cards are also available.

Chadron: The Chadron Area Aquatics & Wellness Center is open. Open swim hours are 1-6 p.m., Monday and Sunday; 1-7 p.m., Tuesday-Saturday. Visit its Facebook page for announcements: www.facebook.com/chadronaquaticcenter.

Sidney: Sidney Aquatic Center is open, with public swimming from 1-6 p.m. on weekdays and 12-5 p.m. on weekends. Lap swimming is available from 11:30 to 1 p.m. Public night swimming will be available starting in July.

Daily admission is $3.50 for children, 5 and under; $5, youth; $6, adults, 18-61; $3.50, seniors. Season passes are available: $55, children; $70, youth; $105, adults; $55, seniors; $175, family. For more details, visit its website page, https://www.cityofsidney.org/94/Aquatic-Center. You can watch for announcements on its Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/sidneyaquatic.

Oskosh: The staff at the Oshkosh Swimming Pool plans to open on Friday, June 2, 1 p.m. Monday-Friday and Sunday, the pool is open for day swim, 1-5 p.m.; adult swim, 5-6 p.m., and night swim, 6-8 p.m. On Saturday, the pool is open 1-5 p.m., with no adult or night swim.

Daily rates are: children under 18, $3; adult, $4. Season passes are available: $50, child; $30, adult; 2-person family, $65; family, $80; grandparent/grandchildren pass, $80.