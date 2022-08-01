Swine take center stage in fair show pavilion

The Scotts Bluff County Fair livestock competition week began early Monday, Aug. 1, when 79 kids rinsed off their pigs for the market swine show.

4-H and FFA exhibitors paraded 124 gleaming pigs through gilt and barrow weight classes in front of judge Corey Pell from Tecumseh, Oklahoma. He is currently an agriculture instructor and owner of Pell Livestock, raising mainly crossbred market hogs. Pell was a member of the 2018 Collegiate National Championship judging team.

He took his task, weeding out the top market pigs seriously, but often made comments to the kids and delivered many handshakes or fist pumps. As the morning drew to a close, the top two pigs from the 4-H and FFA groups entered the ring to battle for overall championship honors.

Pell said he was excited with the quality of the class describing the four pigs as "set to rock and roll.'

After contemplating the group, Pell said, “I’m gonna go with the one that absolutely trips my trigger every time.”

Applause erupted throughout the pavilion when top championship honors went to senior swine showman Will Nichols with Aspen Jagers as Pell’s natural pick for reserve.

A surprised and overwhelmed, Jagers said, “It was just so stressful. I just didn’t know what was happening but it just felt amazing.”

She has been showing pigs for just three years and spends from sun-up to sun-down loving on her pigs.

“I love my pigs, they’re like my babies,” Jagers said. “They’re really sweet and they have all kinds of different personalities, plus they’re really smart.”

Also having a stellar day at the market show was Kynlee Kaufman, sporting sparkling pig earrings showing her calico pig named Pongo.

“I kind of enjoy it when you just get to go out into the ring and just show off your pig,” Kaufman said. “And I like being here all week, just walking around and checking all the stuff out.”

She said she got started into swine showing because her brother had already been doing it.

“I didn't really have a say in it, but I enjoy it,” Kaufman said. “I enjoy hanging out with them because I love how cute they are.”

At the Kaufman’s, she said getting pigs ready for a show involves more than simply feeding the seven pigs. Twice a day the pigs are walked, rinsed, conditioned and put into clean stalls with fresh water.

“Every morning, we always feed first,” Kaufman said. “My mom always says, we always feed the pigs before we feed ourselves.”

She said her trick before entering the show ring is to carry a few marshmallows in her pocket as treats for her show pigs.

“While we were waiting to go in the ring, I had two marshmallows in my pocket for (Pongo),” Kaufman said. “That keeps him calmed down.”

Another sibling group that had a satisfying day in the show ring was the Ramirez brothers.

“It went pretty good and I just want to show-off my pigs,” Joaquin Ramirez said. “I really don’t care if I get first that much, I just want my pig to do the best it can.”

Joaquin has been showing for about seven years and this year, out of his three show pigs that made the fair line-up, Bacon is the favorite out of the bunch.

“I like hanging out with them, spending time with them in their pen and scratching on them. I like them all, but Bacon is probably my favorite if I had to pick one,” he said. “I also like fair week, just walking around and seeing what there is to do, who I can talk to and if there is something that needs done, I like to help out.”

His brother, Rico, also enjoys the weeklong fair. He carried an armload of ribbons and prizes into the families stall area at the end of the show morning.

“In the end, I just like to show my pigs off,” Rico said. “It makes me feel good, it makes me feel appreciated when I show. You feel that you’ve done something, accomplished something and in the end, you get rewarded with an award or maybe just go somewhere special or find something fun at the fair.”

After an evening of rest, pig showmen will enter the pavilion a second time to vie for top swine showmanship spots beginning at 8 a.m. Tuesday morning.

For more information on 4-H swine events and a full list of results, contact the Scotts Bluff County Extension Office at 308-632-1480 or visit extension.unl.edu/statewide/Scottsbluff-morrill/scottsbluffcounty4h.