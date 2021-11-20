TABLE TALK: Christmas cheer comes with holiday parades

The main attractions, however, are outside. A multitude of floats, vehicles of all shapes and sizes, drive past adorned in lights and decorations. Anyone can enter their float, even by just driving it up the day of the parade. The only qualification to drive the route is that it’s well-lit.

Scanlan said the floats are a good way for organizations to make their names known to the public.

“Almost every year, I hear from a group or see a business that I wasn’t familiar with. And I’m thinking, ‘Who are you? This is fantastic! Thank you for coming out,’” she said.

Both she and Garton said people could drive their floats in both the Friday and Sunday parades. It’s free to submit entries, though Scanlan said people should email her about entering their floats. There will be a judging competition before Gering’s procession, with the winners taking home cash prizes.

Also in Gering, the holiday parade will coincide with the grand opening of Santa’s Village at the Civic Center’s parking lot. Work began on Nov. 13 to get the village up and running.

Santa’s Village features several interactive buildings for guests to wander around in and enjoy complementary cookies and cocoa. Santa Claus himself makes stops in his eponymous village from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.