TABLE TALK: Kendra Feather talks Thanksgiving in the Valley.

Star-Herald reporter Olivia Wieseler sits down with Kendra Feather to discuss Thanksgiving in the Valley.
The Scottsbluff Walmart has confirmed a temporary closure of its store at 3322 Ave. I.
A video on Facebook showing a large cat crossing a lawn in the Westmoor area and has spurred interest by Nebraska Game and Parks and Scottsblu…
Spread is not happening at school, but community transmission is seriously affecting Gering Public Schools’ ability to function, according to …
Scottsbluff Police cited a Gering man on charges of fleeing the scene of an injury accident Friday.
Panhandle Public Health District officials announced five more COVID-related deaths Friday, bringing the total deaths to 47.
Regional West Medical Center officials and doctors went before the Scottsbluff City Council Monday, urging the council to take steps to institute an ordinance requiring masks.
The Nebraska State Patrol is investigating and a grand jury will review after a 54-year-old Scottsbluff man died at the Scotts Bluff County Detention Center Thursday.
COVID-19 are stretching thin local emergency responders as caseloads keep climbing in the Panhandle.
Scottsbluff Public Schools reaffirmed its commitment Friday to keep teaching in-person.
A statewide campaign will urge Nebraskans to “Do Right, Right Now” in taking proper precautions to prevent the spread of COVID-19, including i…
