Tabor Dance Academy hosting performance this week

The Tabor Dance Academy will showcase award winning performances during a concert this week.

The TDA competition team attended four different competitions year and TDA will present dances involving its studio of 260 dancers in its concert, “It’s Showtime,” June 2, June 3 and June 4 at Scottsbluff High School.

Performances will be at 6:30 p.m. on each of the days. A fourth performance will be at 1:30 p.m. on June 4.

Tickets are available at tabordanceacademy.com and the community is invited to attend.

A full listing of awards and highlights from Tabor Dance Academy performances will be listed in a future Star-Herald edition in the Family Album section.

Summer dance will begin June 13 with special dance camps and intensives ages 3 nd up taught by Tiffany Tabor Mackrill and Danielle Fitzke. Registration is open and online at tabordanceacademy.com or call 308-632-2454.

Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form