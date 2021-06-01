Tabor Dance Academy hosting summer performance

Tabor Dance Academy invites the community to come celebrate as its dancers present “Accentuate The Positive” June 3-5 at Scottsbluff High School.

Approximately 250 area dancers ranging in age from 3 to adults will perform in four different shows. All shows feature different age groups and levels of dancers in a full spectrum of dance styles from classical ballet to hip hop. Beautiful costumes accentuate the musical selections such as “Happy Feet, “Pick Yourself Up,” “Luck Be A Lady,” and the classic Judy Garland song “Get Happy” to name a few.

The all-studio production will also present the competition team dances with their award winning pieces.

Graduating seniors will be featured with a solo. They are Madison Edens, Jessica Splichal and Adam Polk. Always a favorite, the adult tappers will present “Bye Bye Blackbird.”

This will mark the 49th season of dance in Scottsbluff by teacher Kathy Tabor. The studio was originally “Kathy’s School of Dance” and now reflects the teaching team with advanced choreographers Tiffany Tabor Mackrill and Danielle Fitzke.