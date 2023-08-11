Tabor Days will return to Minatare on Aug. 19.

A parade is planned, with line up starting at 11 a.m. and the parade will begin at 12 p.m. The Minatare Police Department is scheduled to lead the parade, with the VFW and American Legion providing flag and color guards.

Other events include a tractor pull at 10 a.m., children’s games beginning at 2 p.m. A bounce house will be available starting at 12 p.m, weather permitting. Cultural dancers will perform at 2 p.m.

A concert in the park and street dance is set to start at 5 p.m.

Other activities are planned and volunteers will be available onsite.