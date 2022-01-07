Taco de Oro will reopen with new owners, the same menu

Heinold was persistent when it came to acquiring the establishment, which Cervantes said helped persuade him to sell it to her.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“We talked to her and said we could meet some time, discuss it, see what you want to do.” He and Arlene had received other offers, but none of them really seemed too invested in running the restaurant the way Cervantes had. “But she (was),” he said. “She came after it, and here we are.”

It’s not the first time Heinold has managed a business, as she’s spent the last 22 years managing the Holiday Inn Express in Scottsbluff. It’s her first time entering the restaurant business, however.

She said the exact reopening date hadn’t been decided yet, but it will definitely be next month. Taco de Oro opening in February will aid its success later on, as that month is normally slow for restaurants. If the amount of social media comments is anything to go by, the restaurant will have a huge initial surge of customers, creating enough revenue to last until the spring. This fits in with the restaurant’s moniker, Cervantes said. “Taco de Oro means ‘taco of gold.’ Sell a lot of tacos, make a lot of gold.”