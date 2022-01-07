Taco de Oro will reopen with new owners, the same menu

Taco de Oro fans can breathe a sigh of relief: the longtime Scottsbluff staple will return under new management next month. New co-owner Jennifer Heinold will take over the reigns from the husband-and-wife team of John and Arlene Cervantes. The couple had managed the restaurant for 35 years.
“John didn’t have the business listed for sale or anything like that, but we really enjoyed TDO. My family, my friends, we ate here a lot,” Heinold said. “...It was something we really loved and we really missed when John closed. My business partner (Bryan Frank) and I just decided to call John and Arlene one day to see if they were selling, and the rest is history.”
Cervantes shut the restaurant down from April through August in 2020, then reopened for five more weeks for drive-thru service only. Health concerns led to him closing again. He had to stay at a hospital for cancer treatment, and couldn’t keep operating Taco de Oro.
He never wanted it to close permanently, even if he couldn’t work there.
“I can’t just let it sit here,” he said. “Somebody needs to do something with it, and it’s not going to be me. I’m here to help her out.”
The decision to reopen was made quickly. Talks between Heinold and the Cervantes began last fall.
Heinold was persistent when it came to acquiring the establishment, which Cervantes said helped persuade him to sell it to her.
“We talked to her and said we could meet some time, discuss it, see what you want to do.” He and Arlene had received other offers, but none of them really seemed too invested in running the restaurant the way Cervantes had. “But she (was),” he said. “She came after it, and here we are.”
It’s not the first time Heinold has managed a business, as she’s spent the last 22 years managing the Holiday Inn Express in Scottsbluff. It’s her first time entering the restaurant business, however.
She said the exact reopening date hadn’t been decided yet, but it will definitely be next month. Taco de Oro opening in February will aid its success later on, as that month is normally slow for restaurants. If the amount of social media comments is anything to go by, the restaurant will have a huge initial surge of customers, creating enough revenue to last until the spring. This fits in with the restaurant’s moniker, Cervantes said. “Taco de Oro means ‘taco of gold.’ Sell a lot of tacos, make a lot of gold.”
Tacos are the primary item on the menu, but the restaurant’s namesake is a taco salad affectionately called the TDO. It was one of the few items added after the business opened in 1985; nearly the entirety of the menu has stayed the same since then. As Heinold put it, why fix something that isn’t broken?
“I’m John as a woman. My goal is to make everything exactly the same, because that’s what made it successful,” she said. The menu will stay precisely as it was, and the decor will only have slight tweaks such as new light fixtures. The restaurant’s hours will continue to be 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., Tuesdays through Saturdays. Some staff members who previously worked there will make the jump to the new ownership. The only real change being made is to the prices. They will increase slightly, due to rising costs of ingredients and other products.
However, Heinold said she’d continue to use the same local ingredients Cervantes did. She said she’d commit to his standards of cleanliness, as well. There have been hundreds of comments and shares on social media posts about the reopening, and customers seem excited that the restaurant will return.
The name of Taco de Oro brings with it big expectations and a large number of fans. “I don’t know if ‘groupies’ is the right word to use, but there are tons of people who are super excited and can’t wait,” Heinold said. “...I’ve received comments and messages from so many people I’ve never met congratulating me...even people who don’t even live in this area. I have super big shoes to fill with John, but I’m willing to do my best to provide the same product and the same service that he did.”
Over the months since they first got in contact, Heinold has become good friends with both John and Arlene Cervantes. They hadn’t known each other before she reached out about Taco de Oro, but the new establishment has already started a new friendship.
Cervantes will still assist the new owners from time to time, providing recipes and sharing insights. He never wanted to sell it and said he always wanted someone to bring the restaurant back. As Heinold put it, Taco de Oro is his baby. “I told John that even though he sold the business to me, I still want him to visit and see us ... I hope he comes in as much as he wants, because he is the face of Taco de Oro and nothing going’s to change that.”