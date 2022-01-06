Tails of Love looks for assistance

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

2020 was a particular busy year for Tails of Love, helping pay to get 282 pets fixed. This was a higher amount than the three previous years combined. While Wells and Keller might not have much funding, their services are definitely still in demand.

Gering’s Riverstone Bank loans them an office to use. From there, Wells manages phone calls and mails out vouchers. The process for getting a voucher is simple: people just call Tails of Love, and Wells and Keller mail them a voucher to the Animal Health Center. They have 30 days to use the voucher, which cuts the cost of spaying or neutering approximately in half. Tails of Love then pays for the remaining amount.

The original cost for the procedure varies depending on the sex and species of the pet. Spaying costs more than neutering, and dogs cost more than cats. Heavier animals cost more, as well. There’s a misconception that fixing a pet is cruel, Wells said, when in reality it helps decrease hormonal behaviors and lessens the risk for certain types of cancers.

Wells said it’s crucial for pets to be fixed so as not to overburden shelters. In any given year, she said, there are seven times as many cats and dogs born in America than people.