TAKE3 will perform on Thursday, April 27, at 7:30 p.m. at the historic Midwest Theater.

With a flair for the wild and unexpected, the genre-defying trio, TAKE3, brings the refinement of a rigorous classical music background and infuses it with rock-star charisma. Trained at the world’s top conservatories, TAKE3 has expanded their repertoire from Bach and Beethoven to Bieber and The Beach Boys.

Known for their infectious and down to earth onstage personalities, this threesome leaves their indelible mark on captivated crowds around the country performing their arrangements of top pop hits, Americana, and their signature classical mashups. The trio keeps a busy tour schedule, performing over 60 performances around the globe each season.

TAKE3’s interactive lighting shows, comedic stories of their journey from scales in conservatory practice rooms to pop music in packed stadiums, come together in unforgettable experiences that have fired up concert goers all over the nation.

Tickets are available at the Midwest Theater, 308-632-4311, or by visiting its website, midwesttheater.com. Prices range from $22-$26 for Midwest Theater members and $24-28 for non-members. All tickets are reserved seating.