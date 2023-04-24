The mashup — a blending of two or more musical works — has become a new art. A group performing this week has taken the mashup and made it their own.

TAKE3 takes the stage on Thursday, April 27, 7:30 p.m. at the Historic Midwest Theater.

The group is made up of Lindsay Deutsch on violin, Mikala Schmitz on cello and Alexa Constantine on piano.

"We all grew up complete classical music nerds," Lindsay Deutsch told the Star-Herald. "Our parents pretty much forced us to play. They handed us instruments and forced us to practice all day. We started out enjoying Bach, Brahms and Beethoven."

Each of the women in TAKE3 got into great conservatories, but at those places, she said they still found themselves feeling a bit trapped. They met after conservatory, and realized they were all feeling the same way.

"We didn't always fit in and we didn't always feel like following all the rules that classical music lays out for musicians."

They started dabbling in doing crossovers, and at the time, such crossovers became popular on YouTube.

"I didn't even know you could play pop music on a violin," she said, with a little laugh. "So I thought, 'Well, I kind of want to try that out as well.'"

After a brainstorming session on how to create music that they feel strongly about, while respecting those traditions of classical music, Deutsch said that interest grew into a new group.

She formed TAKE3, not knowing if there would be a huge market among audiences. That first year, she said, they booked five shows and they doubled the next year. It's been steadily growing and now TAKE3 tours 300 days of the year.

"We're having the time of our lives," she said. "We've really found our genre that's working for us. We're just so happy and grateful that people are also enjoying our music."

She explained that she and the members of the group will choose a classical tune by a composer such as Bach, and figure out the harmonic structure and the chord structure. They’ll pour through pop songs, looking for music with similar chord or harmonic structures, and match them up.

“It’s really fun and we enjoy doing that,” she said. She admitted that she’ll often get stuck listening to a song on repeat and then reach out to the group’s arranger to work ideas back and forth.

The group also hopes that it is introducing new audiences to classical music through its work. Kids may be familiar with pop songs, she said, which will draw them in and then learn about a classical artist.

"I enjoy making these simple songs more complex," she said. "They're still recognizable, and the audience recognizes them right away, but it's presented in a whole new way that gives it a little bit more texture, more variety, and you know, a little bit different, and hopefully, they (the audience) like it just as much as the original."

Deutsch said one of her favorite mashups TAKE3 performs is one that uses a piece from the opera, "Carmen," with an Imagine Dragons song, "Natural."

"It sounds crazy, but it works perfectly," she said. "And we play the 'Carmen' tune for the audience so that they can hear the texture within the piece. We don't want them to miss that because it's so cool how it is perfectly fitting together."

Another fun mashup pairs a Bach cello suite with "Amazing Grace." Other favorites include Billy Joel, "Sweet Home Alabama," and Neil Diamond's, "America." A key piece featured this tour is Willie Nelson's, "On the Road Again," as the tour bears the same name.

She has taken her work with famous Greek pianist and composer, Yanni, and been able to incorporate that into being on tour.

The ultimate question? Do the members of TAKE3 feel "found" in their work now?

"Oh, we're totally found," Deutsch said. "We are getting the engagements that we want and the feeling on stage of giving an audience what they want, feeling totally understood and feeling like we can express our personalities through this genre in a way that we never found with classical music. It's a dream come true."

Ticket prices are $22-$26 for Midwest Theater members or $24-$28 for non-members. All tickets are reserve seating. Tickets can be purchased at the Midwest Theater or by calling 308-632-4311.