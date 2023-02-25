Dozens of folks leapt into the freezing waters of the North Platte River on Saturday morning for the 12th annual Panhandle Polar Plunge.

The long-running event is a fundraiser for the Special Olympics of Nebraska, and has raised over $100,000 for the cause in the last five years alone. This year, the event raised more than $17,000.

Scottsbluff and Gering mayors Jeanne McKerrigan and Kent Ewing were both in attendance, and issued welcomes to the plungers and spectators

“These kinds of activities are what makes our community great, and I hope everyone has a good time,” Ewing told the crowd.

McKerrigan said, “All teams, best of luck today. May all of you remain safe and healthy.”

Once the safety divers gave the final OK, the plungers took their places in groups and threw themselves into the 31 degree water. Participating teams ranged in size from two to more than two dozen, with high scores being issued across the board by the judges.

The only team to receive a perfect score from the judges, who were all Scotts Bluff County Fair royalty, was Gru’s Fiber Crew from Allo Communications. Special honors were also given for Best Team Theme or Costume, with the award going to the Rockabilly Misfits.

The plungers themselves had plenty to say about their decision to brave the waters of the North Platte River in February, with the majority in agreement that the event is both a lot of fun and an exciting way to support a great cause.

“Everybody says that we’re crazy, but it’s for a good cause and it’s fun,” plunger Kristin Catellier said.

First time plungers expressed a bit of anxiety about the experience, but their more experienced teammates encouraged them to face the challenge head-on.

“I’m kind of nervous, but it’s not super bad I hope,” first time participant Jacob Zwetzig said.

Zwetzig’s teammate, Adain Haffner, offered him some words of reassurance: “It’s just a big ice bath.”

ReConnect students Brianna Hightower and Lilly Harsh were members of the plunge’s largest team, and they both expressed a desire to participate again.

“It was great, it was cold, and I’ll do it again for sure,” Harsh said.

Hightower was not scared away by her own first plunge in 2022, and even encouraged some of her friends to participate alongside her this year.

“This is my second year doing it, and I had just as much fun as I did last year," she said. "Except that my legs felt like ice cubes when I came out of the water."

The Panhandle Polar Plunge is made possible through the cooperation of many local businesses and organizations like High Plains Spas, Paul Reed Construction, and several law enforcement agencies.

PHOTOS: 2023 Panhandle Polar Plunge