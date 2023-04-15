Comparing Nebraska cities’ property tax rates with each other rarely lends itself to black-and-white pictures.

That’s evident in an analysis for the Star-Herald that looks at total, city, county and school tax rates for 2022 in the state’s 43 cities with populations between 3,000 and 100,000.

It found Gering ranked No. 8 and Scottsbluff No. 13 in that group in the combined tax rates of all local governments serving each city’s property owners.

Figures for the analysis mainly come from the recently released 2022 annual report of the Nebraska Department of Revenue’s Property Assessment Division.

It excludes Nebraska’s two largest cities of Omaha and Lincoln, which face some dissimilar challenges from smaller cities.

The multiple school districts within Omaha’s city limits — notably Millard, Westside, Elkhorn and Omaha Public Schools — also complicates apples-to-apples tax-rate comparisons.

The 43-city group with populations of 3,000 to 100,000 includes Omaha’s independent suburbs of Ralston in Douglas County and Bellevue, Papillion and La Vista in Sarpy County.

It also includes Sidney, Alliance and Chadron in the Panhandle, three of the 35 county-seat cities in the group.

Property tax rates to repay bonds issued by local governments were included in the Star-Herald analysis. Taxes to support the Scotts Bluff Regional Airport, the county agricultural society, the Western Community College Area, the North Platte Natural Resources District and Educational Service Unit 13 make up the rest of tax bills in Scottsbluff and Gering.

Each government’s tax rate comes from dividing total taxable values inside its service area by its property tax request — the money it needs to cover its budget that doesn’t come from other sources.

The eight governments’ combined tax rates, multiplied by a given property’s taxable value, yields that property’s gross tax bill. A trio of state tax credits offsets some of that bill, as can a “homestead exemption” available annually to qualifying homeowners.

Gering property owners were charged just under $2.25 per $100 of taxable value in 2022 taxes payable during 2023. Sidney ranked second in the 43-city group at $2.42 per $100, barely behind first-place Ralston.

But when one looks only at Nebraska’s 14 cities between 10,000 and 100,000 — a group that doesn’t include Gering — Scottsbluff ranked sixth with its combined rate of $2.13 per $100, just ahead of middle-of-the-road North Platte.

Scottsbluff’s city government was second from the bottom among the state’s five-figure cities, charging just 21.6 cents per $100 to support its operations. Only Kearney (15.4 cents per $100) had a lower 2022 city tax rate.

Scottsbluff and Kearney also occupied the two bottom rungs among the cities between 3,000 and 100,000. Gering, with a city tax rate of 34.3 cents per $100, ranked 31st.

On the other hand, Scottsbluff and Gering property owners faced 2022 county and school tax rates near the top of those charged within the larger 43-city group.

They’re paying 40.47 cents per $100 to support Scotts Bluff County government, trailing only Hastings (where Adams County charges 42.35 cents per $100) and Sidney (with a Cheyenne County rate of 42.27 cents per $100).

The Star-Herald analysis looked only at county governments associated with the 43 cities of populations between 3,000 and 100,000. That covers 36 of Nebraska’s 93 counties.

Adams and Scotts Bluff counties also led in 2022 property tax rates among the dozen counties serving five-figure cities.

The Scottsbluff and Gering school districts ranked third ($1.29 per $100) and fourth ($1.28 per $100) among the 43-city group. The districts in Gretna ($1.49 per $100) and Hastings ($1.34 per $100) led that list.

Scottsbluff’s schools ranked just behind Hastings among the cities between 10,000 and 100,000. The combined Papillion-La Vista school district in Sarpy County ranked third at $1.26 per $100.

Gering City Administrator Pat Heath and Scottsbluff City Manager and Police Chief Kevin Spencer lauded their staffs and City Council members for their efficiency and determination in holding down their respective city governments’ tax rates.

“It’s tough to stay there,” Heath said. “We get a decent amount of sales tax, but we don’t have a box store. … We have our retail in town and our restaurants, we have one grocery store, and there’s where the sales taxes come from.”

Gering brings in enough in city sales taxes to roughly equal the amount it has to seek in property taxes, he said.

Gering’s net sales-tax take for the 2021-22 fiscal year was $1.997 million, slightly ahead of its $1.908 million property tax request for 2022.

Scottsbluff’s larger, more diverse retail mix allows it to fund most city operations with sales taxes, Spencer said.

The city received a net $7.14 million in 2021-22 local sales taxes after Revenue Department processing fees were deducted – more than triple the city’s 2022 tax request of $2.17 million.

Spencer said only $175,000 of Scottsbluff’s property tax request goes to the city’s general fund.

“With us being the regional shopping hub, we rely on (sales taxes) to fund our general fund for the most part,” he said.

Despite Gering’s relatively low ranking in city tax rates, Heath said, changes in the city’s and Scotts Bluff County’s 2022 tax requests forced both to take part in the county’s first state-mandated joint public hearing on local property taxes last fall.

“Many of the people in attendance did not understand where their property taxes go,” he said. “They thought if they were paying $2,000 in (total) property taxes, it all went to the city.”

People also need to understand the demands for services faced by each local government, County Board Chairman Ken Meyer, of Scottsbluff, said.

He noted that county taxpayers are repaying bonds for the Scotts Bluff County Detention Center, which was completed in 2007, and a 2018 addition that increased its original 186-person capacity by 94.

“We’re unique in the fact that we have a detention center of 280 beds that we take care of,” Meyer said. “We have a 911 dispatch center that other counties don’t have. We’ve got right at 900 miles of roads we have to take care of.”

Statements by Scottsbluff and Gering school officials emphasized decisions made by their patrons that affect their budgets and thus their property tax rates, notably the Scottsbluff High School remodeling completed in 2018.

Marianne Carlson, the Scottsbluff district’s executive director of finance, said, “Scottsbluff Public Schools is thankful for the support our community has shown for education by prioritizing high-quality, safe learning environments for our students through the passage of bonds.”

A “below-average per-pupil cost,” savings through early bond payoffs and the district’s “focus on teaching and learning” show school officials’ stewardship of tax dollars, Carlson said.

Stacy Rodriguez, Gering Public Schools’ director of business and finance, noted that the district received almost $2 million in new grants in the past fiscal year to help reduce its property tax needs.

Three-fourths of Gering’s school budget pays for teachers and other education professionals, Rodriguez said.

“Quality education cannot happen without great teachers, and that is exactly what you see reflected in our school spending.”

The Star-Herald analysis also examined 2022 taxable values and tax requests per person for cities and counties and per student for schools among the 43 cities.

In those two categories, Scotts Bluff County’s two largest cities rank toward the bottom.

How other Panhandle cities fared Among highlights of the Star-Herald’s 2022 property tax rate analysis involving other Panhandle cities with 3,000 people or more: Chadron and Alliance both ranked in the bottom half for their combined property tax rates, with Chadron 21st ($1.99 per $100 of taxable value) and Alliance 28th ($1.93 per $100).

Sidney’s 2022 tax rate for city government was sixth at 57.5 cents per $100. Chadron was 16th (42.6 cents per $100) and Alliance 34th (33.1 cents per $100).

Among the 36 county governments associated with the 43-city group, Dawes County (serving Chadron) was seventh at 39.2 cents per $100 and Box Butte County (serving Alliance) was 12th at 35.6 cents per $100.

Though Sidney had the second-highest combined 2022 tax rate among the cities of 3,000 to 100,000, its school district ranked just 12th among the 42 districts in that group at $1.22 per $100.

Alliance’s school district ranked 22nd in the group at $1.10 per $100, with Chadron No. 33 at $1.03 per $100.

Alliance’s city government was No. 21 in city taxable value per capita ($71,689), with Sidney right behind ($70,833) and Chadron at No. 35 ($55,258).

When it came to tax requests per person, however, the city of Sidney ranked seventh at $407.25. Alliance and Chadron were 28th and 29th, at $237.48 and $235.47, respectively.

Cheyenne County’s taxable value per capita was $155,115, ranking Sidney 23rd among the 43 cities. But its tax request per person of $655.72 was fifth among the 36 counties serving the 3,000-to-100,000 group.

Box Butte County’s taxable value per capita of $146,637 put Alliance at No. 25 in that category. The county’s tax request per capita of $522.07 was 19th among the 36 represented counties in the Star-Herald’s analysis.

Dawes County’s $129,807 taxable value per capita gave Chadron a No. 31 ranking. Its tax request per person of $499.86 ranked 21st.

The Alliance school district was 17th among the 42 districts represented in both taxable value per student ($903,320) and tax request per student ($9,950.12).

Sidney’s schools ranked 33rd in taxable value per student ($633,385) and 31st in tax request per student ($7,695.42). The Chadron schools were No. 27 in taxable value per student ($694,211) and tax request per student ($7,150.82). — Todd von Kampen

Scottsbluff ranked No. 24 in taxable value per capita ($70,469) among cities between 3,000 and 100,000 population and 11th among the five-figure cities. Gering’s $66,021 taxable value per capita came in at No. 30 in the larger group.

Scotts Bluff County’s taxable value per person was $90,747 in 2022, lowest among counties in both the larger and smaller groups.

It was much the same for Scottsbluff’s and Gering’s school districts, which ranked 37th ($514,712) and 38th ($486,308), respectively, in taxable values per student among the 43 cities between 3,000 and 100,000. Scottsbluff’s figure was ninth among the five-figure cities.

Tax requests per person or per student were similarly in the lower half for the Twin Cities’ five major local governments.

Gering ranked 34th of the 43 cities with its 2022 city tax request per capita of $226.25. Scottsbluff’s city figure of $152.21 was 41st in that group and 13th among the 10,000 to 100,000 group, lower than all but Kearney.

Scotts Bluff County’s $367.26 tax request per person came in last among the 36 county governments in the 3,000 to 100,000 group. It ranked seventh among the 12 counties serving one or more of the five-figure cities.

Among school districts, Scottsbluff’s No. 37 ranking in tax request per student ($6,657) was just ahead of No. 38 Gering ($6,247.67) in the 43-city group.

Scottsbluff’s figure was ninth among the 13 districts in cities of 10,000 to 100,000, a category led by Kearney ($8,553.66) and Papillion-La Vista ($8,492.67).

