Taking their best shots: Kids learn archery through local camp

For the next few months, young archers will hone their skills at Flyover Archery in the Uptown Scottsbluff mall. Several dozen children are participating in a summer camp to teach them everything there is to know about bows, arrows and the sport of archery.

“It’s the whole thing,” Milinda Laeger, who runs Flyover Archery and organized the camp, said. “It’s the safety, it’s the technique. It’s how to stand, how to shoot, how to retrieve from the target. The whole thing.”

Each class meets at Flyover Archery’s indoor range for three hours, from 9 a.m. to noon, every week in June.

Different age groups meet on different days. The youngest class, for ages 5-9, meets Tuesdays. An older group, of students ages 10-13, meets Wednesdays. A mixed group, ages 14 and younger, meets on Thursdays.

“It was really obvious that we had all these youth who were interested who perhaps don’t do 4-H yet and we just wanted to offer it to the kids,” Laeger said. “It started out with kids of customers expressing interest and then all of a sudden it just boomed.”

The camp utilizes a teaching program called NASP, the National Archery in the Schools Program.

Dale Harper, an NASP-certified instructor, leads classes. Nevaeh Laeger, Milinda’s daughter, assists as a volunteer instructor. Parents also help out as instructors. Each class has a minimum of three supervisors.

To allocate time for helping individual students, class sizes don’t surpass 10 kids.

Harper told the youngest group on Tuesday, June 7, “This is something you can do for your whole life, so you need to learn to do it right.”

For one activity, Harper placed a dollar bill at the top of a target and stuck a golf tee toward the center. The aim of the game was for kids to loose, or release, their arrows as close to the tee as possible in order to win the dollar.

Other types of training include target practice, increasing the distance of targets, and even learning from worksheets.

“The last week of camp, they’re going to have competitions and shoot balloons for prizes. It’s going to be a lot of fun,” Laeger said.

The children will learn skills they can use throughout their lives, and they do so using real equipment, she said. Many campers came prepared.

“These are real, legit bows. You could certainly hunt small animals with them if you wanted,” Laeger said. “Some of the kids brought their own bows, and we obviously had to inspect them and make sure that they were of standard. The other kids, all those bows are rented through our store. What we did for the camp was assign every kid in every camp (a bow).”

Running an archery-focused store means Laeger is able to stock up for the kids who need it. Her husband, Tim, wanted to open such a store in Scottsbluff specifically because there weren’t any nearby and he wanted one in the region.

The family opened Flyover Archery at Uptown Scottsbluff in 2021. They soon moved into a larger location within the mall.

Both of their children have done well at 4-H shooting sports, and her husband hunts as well.

“Obviously, as a family, we have a love of archery and shooting sports,” Laeger said.

She said the youth camps came about as an extension of having opened the shop. Here, children can learn in a new skill in a safe environment.

The store is working with Scottsbluff High School and Minatare High School to provide archery equipment and techniques for clubs at those schools. They’ve also partnered with 4-H clubs in Scotts Bluff County and Goshen County in Wyoming.

The summer camp students said they were having fun at their lessons. Seven-year-old Barrett McDonald said he wanted to learn archery “because my dad always practices archery in my backyard and I really want to be able to shoot my bow like he’s able to shoot his.”

Other kids said they liked how nice everybody was and agreed that they, too, loved to loose arrows into targets.

“The reason why I wanted to do it is because I can do everything that everyone else is,” 5-year-old Kiera McCathern said.

Even more students will be able to learn about archery as Laeger has added new classes for July. She said they’ll start with children on the waiting lists from the June camps and are already filling spots quickly.

“What’s happened is we’ve had such high demand we’ll be able to put on two camps in July. They’ll be Tuesdays and Fridays. Tuesdays will be (kids) 6-11 years old and Fridays will be 12-17 years old,” Laeger said.

Those interested in additional information about the summer camp can contact Flyover Archery at 308-575-0647.

Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.