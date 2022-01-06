Tales of Love looks for assistance

Tales of Love started in February 2002 with eight board members and a common goal, to help people with the cost of fixing their pets. Working with the Animal Health Center of Scottsbluff on Highway 26, they have been able to spay or neuter more than 3,300 pets over the years. Nowadays, however, the organization is in trouble.
“Our bank account has really dwindled now. We’re down to around $5,000 left, and if it gets depleted our business will have to close,” president Linny Wells said.
In the years since she helped found Tails of Love, it grew to a board of 18 with the capacity to air radio advertisements and even put out a newsletter. Over time, board members either died, moved or couldn’t take on the workload. Wells and treasurer JoAnne Keller are the only volunteers left. The two of them have been keeping Tails of Love afloat for the last eight years.
Families often utilize their services for multiple pets, but rarely offer donations. There was a time when fundraisers were commonplace for Tails of Love.
They raised $3,200 from a bank fundraiser, and $3,500 from a comedy night. They once received a $10,000 grant from an organization run by The Price is Right’s Bob Barker, which lasted them four or five years.
Their latest fundraiser, on Dec. 17 and 18, was organized by Jeanna Dedic of Taco Town. It netted them $800, with an additional $200 added by the Dedic family. It was the first fundraiser they’d had in a while.
2020 was a particular busy year for Tails of Love, helping pay to get 282 pets fixed. This was a higher amount than the three previous years combined. While Wells and Keller might not have much funding, their services are definitely still in demand.
Gering’s Riverstone Bank loans them an office to use. From there, Wells manages phone calls and mails out vouchers. The process for getting a voucher is simple: people just call Tails of Love, and Wells and Keller mail them a voucher to the Animal Health Center. They have 30 days to use the voucher, which cuts the cost of spaying or neutering approximately in half. Tails of Love then pays for the remaining amount.
The original cost for the procedure varies depending on the sex and species of the pet. Spaying costs more than neutering, and dogs cost more than cats. Heavier animals cost more, as well. There’s a misconception that fixing a pet is cruel, Wells said, when in reality it helps decrease hormonal behaviors and lessens the risk for certain types of cancers.
Wells said it’s crucial for pets to be fixed so as not to overburden shelters. In any given year, she said, there are seven times as many cats and dogs born in America than people. “The overpopulation is just unbelievable...they say the average animal ends up being in three to five homes in their lifetime, and it sickens me,” she said. “To me, an animal is like your child, and when you decide to take one on it should be for their lifetime.”
Tails of Love has helped owners from towns across the Panhandle, from Harrison to Kimball, and even into Wyoming as far as Fort Laramie. While they can’t provide aid for other services, they do have informational pamphlets on pet poison control and winter safety tips.
“Our funds have gotten so low. We’ve never had a lot to begin with...but we can only help with spaying and neutering, we cannot help with any other services,” Wells said. “...We need people to really help us,” she said, “and we’ll take all the help we can get.”
In particular, she said they were looking for a volunteer to help work on a website. Tails of Love can be reached at 308-633-SPAY, or 7729.