Talking dog coming to town

Todd Oliver would sit in front of the television in the 1960s watching Willie Tyler and Jay Johnson perform their ventriloquist acts laughing at their jokes, like most people did. But there was something about those ventriloquist dolls that balanced the smart aleck and charm that Oliver enjoyed.
“That was real magic there for me,” he said.
Then one Christmas when Oliver was 10 years old, he unwrapped his first ventriloquist figure in his home in Minneapolis, Minnesota. His father died from cancer three days later.
“That little dummy helped me get through that tough time,” he said. “And I found that it could make other people smile, too.”
As he learned the craft of ventriloquism, he began gigging for $10 a show at the age of 13.
“I would get on the phone and hustle to book my shows,” he said. “Keeping really busy helped with my depression as a kid. We were a working-class family, and I loved my mom and dad dearly, but when I lost my father that void at 10 years old was weird and it got weirder as I got older.”
By diving into his performances and making people laugh, Oliver could forget about the struggles in his life.
Oliver grew up loving dogs, ventriloquism, music, and magic. He studied piano, guitar, voice and the variety arts that now help him bring his furry and feathery friends as well as wooden headed characters to life. That served as his outlet to express himself and helped him overcome depression after his father’s death.
Later in his career, he performed on showboats out of Nashville, Tennessee, and Branson, Missouri. From each performance, his show evolved and welcomed an illusion of the family Boston terrier, Irving, talking. That started in 1996.
Now his focus is to give the audience the most he can with the help of Irving and his other during his show “Todd Oliver & Irving the talking dog.” Irving will talk up a storm with a little help from his friend Oliver.
“It’s a fast-moving comedy magical variety show with ventriloquism, magic and comedy that is family friendly,” Oliver said. “It’s all original. It’s not just a ventriloquist standing up there with some puppets. There’s a whole lot more and lots of audience participation.”
Three wooden-headed figures Joey, Miss Lilly and Pops; Alice the Magic Bunny, Cola the cockatiel and three parakeets, Sheldon, Mildred and Carmine will join Oliver on stage. The animals and figures travel with Oliver to all of his shows, which has brought questions from fellow entertainers.
“They say, ‘Todd, why do you go to the trouble of all of that?’ I just smile because if you don’t know, it’s giving the audience the most I can give them in 90 minutes and that’s a big deal,” he said.
He has performed this new format of the show for five years, updating his material to keep it contemporary and family friendly.
“This particular combination is just really in the grove,” he said. “I think part of it is there really is so much in 90 minutes – there’s no lag time; there’s nothing that goes on too long.”
Oliver’s dog Irving tells the truth about what animals think as they watch their owners watch television, scroll on their cell phones and what they spend their time doing as well as their thoughts on what food owners feed their pets.
“Imagine if your dog or cat could talk and what they would think about you,” he said. “Imagine what their opinions would be on the food that you give them. Imagine what their opinions would be when they’re not allowed on the furniture. Well, my little dog makes it really funny.”
Throughout the show, Oliver subtly promotes pet responsibility while he delivers stories, he hopes will have parents and children laughing together.
“I just hope that laughter, laughing together and seeing the unexpected can bring a certain kind of joy and excitement that will lift people and remind them to not pay so much attention watching the bad news and not giving their time to the darkness,” Oliver said.
His March 10 visit to Scottsbluff will not be his first visit to the area. When Oliver was a teenager into his 20s, he did school assembly tours – playing at 500 schools in nine months.
“I would play at three to four schools a day, five days a week,” he said. “I played at Scottsbluff and all the other schools there in the late 70s and 80s.”
Todd Oliver and Friends have been featured on The Late Show with David Letterman, The Tonight Show with Jay Leno, The Late Late Show with Craig Ferguson, The Today Show, a couple of episodes of Walker Texas Ranger, and in 2012 they were a top four finalist on America’s Got Talent.
“Everybody wants to laugh,” Oliver said. “Everybody needs to laugh. If parents and kids can laugh together, that’s the greatest accomplishment I’ll ever have in my life besides being a dad and a husband.”
Oliver hopes to make his audience laugh through situational humor everyone can relate to when he takes the Midwest Theater stage Thursday, March 10 at 7:30 p.m.
“I hope we have a whole bunch of belly laughs,” Midwest Theater Executive Director Billy Estes said. “I’ve found his work enjoyable to watch. I think the community is in for the funniest night of their lives.”
Ahead of the public performance, Oliver will perform a shorter version of the show for area students in grades third through sixth. Schools can bring students to the Midwest Theater for the show, but are asked to sign up by Friday, March 4. This will be the second artist offering a separate performance for area schools after a 22-month hiatus of no kids coming to the theater during the pandemic.
“For us to be providing that opportunity for kids to think about the arts and experience it as a consumer in the physical theater, rather than watching someone on T.V. is a really unique that the theater has been positioned to offer back to the community,” Estes said.
Youth educational programs are free to schools because of the donors who support the Midwest Theater’s season.
Single tickets range from $22 to $28 in person depending on location of seat and membership status. Aisle seats on the main floor are nearly sold out. For show information and to purchase tickets, visit midwesttheater.com or call 308-632-4311. For more information about Oliver, visit www.funnydog.com.