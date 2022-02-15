Talking dog coming to town

“This particular combination is just really in the grove,” he said. “I think part of it is there really is so much in 90 minutes – there’s no lag time; there’s nothing that goes on too long.”

Oliver’s dog Irving tells the truth about what animals think as they watch their owners watch television, scroll on their cell phones and what they spend their time doing as well as their thoughts on what food owners feed their pets.

“Imagine if your dog or cat could talk and what they would think about you,” he said. “Imagine what their opinions would be on the food that you give them. Imagine what their opinions would be when they’re not allowed on the furniture. Well, my little dog makes it really funny.”

Throughout the show, Oliver subtly promotes pet responsibility while he delivers stories, he hopes will have parents and children laughing together.

“I just hope that laughter, laughing together and seeing the unexpected can bring a certain kind of joy and excitement that will lift people and remind them to not pay so much attention watching the bad news and not giving their time to the darkness,” Oliver said.